LSU's Pennington Biomedical Researchers Identify Key Factors That Build Resilience and Support Mental Health in Female Athletes
This longitudinal study highlights modifiable factors that may help reduce depression, anxiety, PTSD and stress
Baton Rouge, LA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Researchers from have identified several modifiable factors that influence psychological resilience in female athletes and found that greater resilience may help protect against depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and high levels of perceived stress.
The findings, “Modifiable Risk Factors of Female Athlete Psychological Resilience and Mental Health: A Longitudinal Investigation,” published in Sport, Exercise, and Performance Psychology, provide new insight into how resilience develops over time and offer a roadmap for future interventions designed to support the mental health and well-being of female athletes.
The study from researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Trinity University, Michigan State University and Women’s Health, Sports and Performance Institute in Boston followed close to 400 female athletes from across the United States over a 12-month period. Researchers examined factors that could influence resilience, including emotion regulation, sleep quality, social support, experiential avoidance and intolerance of uncertainty. They also evaluated how resilience affected mental health outcomes over time.
“Our findings reinforce the idea that resilience is not simply about toughness, nor is it a fixed trait that some athletes possess and others do not,” said Dr. Tiffany Stewart, Dudley & Beverly Coates Endowed Professor and Director of the Behavior Technology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “Resilience appears to arise from a set of underlying psychological processes that can be strengthened through intentional, evidence-based approaches. This gives us reason for optimism – not only for improving performance, but for helping female athletes build the resources necessary to navigate adversity, protect mental health, and flourish both in and beyond sport.”
Researchers found that difficulties with emotion regulation, experiential avoidance, intolerance of uncertainty, sleep challenges and poor social support were associated with lower resilience over time. Among those factors, intolerance of uncertainty emerged as one of the strongest predictors of reduced resilience.
The study also found that athletes with higher resilience experienced lower rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD and perceived stress throughout the study period, reinforcing the important role resilience may play in protecting mental health.
Female participation in sports has increased significantly in recent decades, bringing greater attention to the unique experiences and mental health needs of female athletes. Previous research has shown that female athletes often experience higher levels of sport-related stressors and mental health challenges than their male counterparts. However, limited longitudinal research has examined the factors that influence resilience in this population.
By identifying modifiable risk factors and demonstrating the positive impact of resilience on mental health outcomes, the study helps lay the foundation for future prevention and intervention programs tailored specifically to female athletes.
“At Pennington Biomedical, we are committed to advancing research that improves health across every stage of life,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “Female athletes often face unique pressures and challenges both within competition and in their daily lives, and understanding the factors that contribute to resilience allows us to better support athletes through targeted strategies that promote both well-being and performance.”
The researchers note that future studies will focus on developing and testing interventions designed to strengthen resilience by addressing the specific factors identified in this work.
The study, “Modifiable Risk Factors of Female Athlete Psychological Resilience and Mental Health: A Longitudinal Investigation,” was authored by Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Stewart, Nicole Wesley and Kelsey Varzeas; Harvard Medical School’s Miriam Rowan, Trinity University’s Carolyn B. Becker, Michigan State University’s Vivienne M. Hazzard; and Women’s Health, Sports and Performance Institute’s Kathryn Ackerman.
The findings, “Modifiable Risk Factors of Female Athlete Psychological Resilience and Mental Health: A Longitudinal Investigation,” published in Sport, Exercise, and Performance Psychology, provide new insight into how resilience develops over time and offer a roadmap for future interventions designed to support the mental health and well-being of female athletes.
The study from researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Trinity University, Michigan State University and Women’s Health, Sports and Performance Institute in Boston followed close to 400 female athletes from across the United States over a 12-month period. Researchers examined factors that could influence resilience, including emotion regulation, sleep quality, social support, experiential avoidance and intolerance of uncertainty. They also evaluated how resilience affected mental health outcomes over time.
“Our findings reinforce the idea that resilience is not simply about toughness, nor is it a fixed trait that some athletes possess and others do not,” said Dr. Tiffany Stewart, Dudley & Beverly Coates Endowed Professor and Director of the Behavior Technology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “Resilience appears to arise from a set of underlying psychological processes that can be strengthened through intentional, evidence-based approaches. This gives us reason for optimism – not only for improving performance, but for helping female athletes build the resources necessary to navigate adversity, protect mental health, and flourish both in and beyond sport.”
Researchers found that difficulties with emotion regulation, experiential avoidance, intolerance of uncertainty, sleep challenges and poor social support were associated with lower resilience over time. Among those factors, intolerance of uncertainty emerged as one of the strongest predictors of reduced resilience.
The study also found that athletes with higher resilience experienced lower rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD and perceived stress throughout the study period, reinforcing the important role resilience may play in protecting mental health.
Female participation in sports has increased significantly in recent decades, bringing greater attention to the unique experiences and mental health needs of female athletes. Previous research has shown that female athletes often experience higher levels of sport-related stressors and mental health challenges than their male counterparts. However, limited longitudinal research has examined the factors that influence resilience in this population.
By identifying modifiable risk factors and demonstrating the positive impact of resilience on mental health outcomes, the study helps lay the foundation for future prevention and intervention programs tailored specifically to female athletes.
“At Pennington Biomedical, we are committed to advancing research that improves health across every stage of life,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “Female athletes often face unique pressures and challenges both within competition and in their daily lives, and understanding the factors that contribute to resilience allows us to better support athletes through targeted strategies that promote both well-being and performance.”
The researchers note that future studies will focus on developing and testing interventions designed to strengthen resilience by addressing the specific factors identified in this work.
The study, “Modifiable Risk Factors of Female Athlete Psychological Resilience and Mental Health: A Longitudinal Investigation,” was authored by Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Stewart, Nicole Wesley and Kelsey Varzeas; Harvard Medical School’s Miriam Rowan, Trinity University’s Carolyn B. Becker, Michigan State University’s Vivienne M. Hazzard; and Women’s Health, Sports and Performance Institute’s Kathryn Ackerman.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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