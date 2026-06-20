Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Valley Mills, TX, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet.
The Buyer is a real estate investor of multiple properties in the Valley Mills market and looks forward to continuing high performance of the asset.
Tyler and Chad are the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The Buyer is a real estate investor of multiple properties in the Valley Mills market and looks forward to continuing high performance of the asset.
Tyler and Chad are the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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