Frederick Y. Aboagye’s Newly Released “BREAKING through the DAWN” is a Powerful Christian Guide to Navigating Spiritual Trials and Embracing Divine Breakthrough
“BREAKING through the DAWN” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frederick Y. Aboagye is an inspiring spiritual work that helps readers understand how seasons of difficulty can prepare believers for renewal, purpose, and God’s promised breakthrough.
Stittsville, Canada, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “BREAKING through the DAWN”: an encouraging message of hope during life’s challenging seasons. “BREAKING through the DAWN” is the creation of published author, Frederick Y. Aboagye, a devoted servant of Jesus Christ, known for his leadership in intercessory prayer and spiritual mentorship. Often described as a prophetic voice and teacher of strategic prayer, he is dedicated to equipping believers to grow in faith, spiritual authority, and consistent prayer. Through ministry, conferences, mentorship, and teaching, he has inspired many to deepen their relationship with God and strengthen their prayer lives. He is the author of The Audacity of an Intercessor and Breaking Through the Dawn, works that encourage believers to persevere through spiritual challenges with faith and hope. Fred lives in Ottawa, Canada, with his wife, Yvonne, where they serve as pastors at the Gatineau Campus of Transforming Life Centre while raising their daughter, Alfreda.
Aboagye shares, “When the darkness feels endless, remember—the dawn is coming.
Breaking Through the Dawn is a prophetic and powerful journey through life’s spiritual night seasons—those times of uncertainty, warfare, silence, and surrender. With deep biblical insight, personal encounters, and Spirit-led revelation, Frederick Aboagye guides readers through the phases of divine transition: from the stillness before the storm, through midnight cries, to the breakthrough light of morning.
This is not just a book of comfort—it’s a rallying call. You’ll learn how to
• navigate night seasons with faith and focus,
• hear God clearly when everything feels silent,
• declare victory before it manifests, and
• prepare your spirit for divine visitation at dawn.
Rooted in Scripture and filled with relatable stories and prayer principles, Breaking Through the Dawn will equip you to stand firm, stay aligned, and emerge stronger. The night may test you, but the dawn will reveal the glory God has been preparing in you.
It’s time to rise! Step into the light—your dawning breakthrough awaits.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederick Y. Aboagye’s new book offers biblical insight, personal reflection, and practical spiritual guidance for believers facing challenging seasons. Through scriptural teaching and encouragement, the book reminds readers that times of struggle can be moments of preparation, leading to transformation, renewed faith, and the fulfillment of God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “BREAKING through the DAWN” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BREAKING through the DAWN”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aboagye shares, “When the darkness feels endless, remember—the dawn is coming.
Breaking Through the Dawn is a prophetic and powerful journey through life’s spiritual night seasons—those times of uncertainty, warfare, silence, and surrender. With deep biblical insight, personal encounters, and Spirit-led revelation, Frederick Aboagye guides readers through the phases of divine transition: from the stillness before the storm, through midnight cries, to the breakthrough light of morning.
This is not just a book of comfort—it’s a rallying call. You’ll learn how to
• navigate night seasons with faith and focus,
• hear God clearly when everything feels silent,
• declare victory before it manifests, and
• prepare your spirit for divine visitation at dawn.
Rooted in Scripture and filled with relatable stories and prayer principles, Breaking Through the Dawn will equip you to stand firm, stay aligned, and emerge stronger. The night may test you, but the dawn will reveal the glory God has been preparing in you.
It’s time to rise! Step into the light—your dawning breakthrough awaits.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederick Y. Aboagye’s new book offers biblical insight, personal reflection, and practical spiritual guidance for believers facing challenging seasons. Through scriptural teaching and encouragement, the book reminds readers that times of struggle can be moments of preparation, leading to transformation, renewed faith, and the fulfillment of God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “BREAKING through the DAWN” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BREAKING through the DAWN”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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