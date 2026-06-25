Recent Release, "Susan Tries Gymnastics," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rachel Hensley, Explores a Young Girl Discovering Courage Through New Challenges
Greeneville, TN, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Hensley has completed a new book, "Susan Tries Gymnastics," a charming story about a girl named Susan who decides to try something entirely new. The narrative follows Susan as she navigates the initial apprehension that comes with stepping into an unfamiliar world and attempting an activity she's never experienced before. Through Susan's journey, young readers will encounter a relatable character who faces the very real emotions that arise when confronting the unknown, making this tale resonant with elementary school children who are themselves discovering their own capabilities.
As a devoted mother of four children, Hensley recognized a significant gap in literature for young readers transitioning from picture books to chapter books. She designed "Susan Tries Gymnastics" to serve as a bridge during this important developmental stage, while simultaneously addressing the deeper emotional needs of growing children. Her commitment to helping kids understand their feelings and build resilience shines throughout her work, reflecting her passion for nurturing emotionally intelligent young people from their earliest years.
In "Susan Tries Gymnastics," Hensley distinguishes between nervousness and fear, teaching readers that while everyone experiences nervousness, learning to manage that emotion is a skill that shapes our entire lives. The stakes are personal and meaningful—Susan's willingness to try gymnastics despite her apprehension becomes a foundation for understanding how facing challenges builds character and confidence. Readers will discover that with proper guidance and emotional awareness introduced during elementary school years, children can develop the resilience needed to thrive as they mature into young adults prepared to navigate life's many transitions with grace.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my own children to understand that nervousness is normal and manageable, not something to avoid," said author Rachel Hensley. "By helping kids recognize and work through these emotions early on, we're giving them tools they'll carry into adulthood, enabling them to become the best versions of themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Hensley's warmhearted work equips young readers with emotional intelligence and the confidence to embrace new experiences. This insightful story plants seeds of courage that will blossom throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Susan Tries Gymnastics" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted mother of four children, Hensley recognized a significant gap in literature for young readers transitioning from picture books to chapter books. She designed "Susan Tries Gymnastics" to serve as a bridge during this important developmental stage, while simultaneously addressing the deeper emotional needs of growing children. Her commitment to helping kids understand their feelings and build resilience shines throughout her work, reflecting her passion for nurturing emotionally intelligent young people from their earliest years.
In "Susan Tries Gymnastics," Hensley distinguishes between nervousness and fear, teaching readers that while everyone experiences nervousness, learning to manage that emotion is a skill that shapes our entire lives. The stakes are personal and meaningful—Susan's willingness to try gymnastics despite her apprehension becomes a foundation for understanding how facing challenges builds character and confidence. Readers will discover that with proper guidance and emotional awareness introduced during elementary school years, children can develop the resilience needed to thrive as they mature into young adults prepared to navigate life's many transitions with grace.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my own children to understand that nervousness is normal and manageable, not something to avoid," said author Rachel Hensley. "By helping kids recognize and work through these emotions early on, we're giving them tools they'll carry into adulthood, enabling them to become the best versions of themselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Hensley's warmhearted work equips young readers with emotional intelligence and the confidence to embrace new experiences. This insightful story plants seeds of courage that will blossom throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Susan Tries Gymnastics" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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