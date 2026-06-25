Lisa Davenport-Mansour’s Newly Released "Colors from the Heart" is a Tender Children’s Story Celebrating Love, Individuality, and the Bond Between Generations
“Colors from the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Davenport-Mansour is a heartfelt children’s book that gently explores diversity, acceptance, and the special relationship between a young girl and her grandmother through shared adventures and meaningful conversations.
Richmond, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Colors from the Heart”: a warm, engaging children’s story that invites readers to discover how kindness, understanding, and love reveal the most beautiful colors within us all. “Colors from the Heart” is the creation of published author, Lisa Davenport-Mansour, a lifelong learner and former educator who grew up on a ranch in Uvalde, Texas, where working alongside her family and spending time outdoors shaped her appreciation for ranch life and nature. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in elementary education, she taught for thirty-one years before retiring and now works part-time as a museum educator. A mother of three and a grandmother, she lives in Richmond, Texas, with her husband and their pets, and enjoys writing, crafting, reading, and spending time outdoors.
Davenport-Mansour shares, “Best friends are truly a treasure to be savored for a lifetime when you see their true colors.
Dance into a lively adventure about a young girl and her grandmother as they spend the day together. Through their adventures—playing in the garden, catching worms, and fishing—the grandmother and the young girl discuss their differences. Each difference is worthy of celebration, just like the glorious colors around them.
An enduring story about the true colors that shine in all of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Davenport-Mansour’s new book is a meaningful addition to any child’s library.
Consumers can purchase “Colors from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Colors from the Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davenport-Mansour shares, “Best friends are truly a treasure to be savored for a lifetime when you see their true colors.
Dance into a lively adventure about a young girl and her grandmother as they spend the day together. Through their adventures—playing in the garden, catching worms, and fishing—the grandmother and the young girl discuss their differences. Each difference is worthy of celebration, just like the glorious colors around them.
An enduring story about the true colors that shine in all of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Davenport-Mansour’s new book is a meaningful addition to any child’s library.
Consumers can purchase “Colors from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Colors from the Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories