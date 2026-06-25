Recent Release, "Mirage or Miracle?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Reverend Raymond Anglin, D. Min. Pastor Emeritus, Chronicles Five Decades of Pastoral Ministry
Plantation, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Raymond Anglin, D. Min. Pastor Emeritus has completed a new book titled "Mirage or Miracle?: My Story Over Fifty-Eight Years in Ministry," a candid reflection on his extraordinary journey through Christian leadership. This deeply personal account opens the door to his intimate experiences navigating the complexities of pastoral life, from his earliest days answering God's call to his eventual transition into retirement. Through vivid storytelling and honest reflection, he invites readers into both the triumphant moments and the challenging seasons that defined his path.
A native of Jamaica, West Indies, Reverend Anglin's faith journey began with his ordination in the Jamaica Baptist Union in 1970, leading him through sixteen formative years of pastoral and administrative service before immigrating to the United States with his wife Pauline and four sons. His subsequent decades of ministry across Florida and Georgia, culminating in over twenty-five years leading the Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, provided abundant material for reflection. This wealth of experience shaped his perspective on what it truly means to serve with conviction and purpose in the modern church.
"Mirage or Miracle?" explores the profound themes of calling, perseverance, and spiritual authenticity that emerge when one dedicates a lifetime to ministry. Readers will discover not only the personal and communal challenges that test faith and resolve, but also the unexpected grace that sustains pastors and their families through difficult seasons. Reverend Anglin thoughtfully examines the delicate question of timing for stepping away from active service, offering both explicit guidance and subtle wisdom that will resonate with clergy and laity alike.
"I felt compelled to share this memoir so that others might find encouragement in my experiences and perhaps gain new insights into the nature of faithful service," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Raymond Anglin, D. Min. Pastor Emeritus's reflective work offers readers guidance drawn from genuine pastoral experience. This memoir will strengthen believers navigating questions about calling, commitment, and the courage required to answer God's voice in changing seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Mirage or Miracle?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A native of Jamaica, West Indies, Reverend Anglin's faith journey began with his ordination in the Jamaica Baptist Union in 1970, leading him through sixteen formative years of pastoral and administrative service before immigrating to the United States with his wife Pauline and four sons. His subsequent decades of ministry across Florida and Georgia, culminating in over twenty-five years leading the Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, provided abundant material for reflection. This wealth of experience shaped his perspective on what it truly means to serve with conviction and purpose in the modern church.
"Mirage or Miracle?" explores the profound themes of calling, perseverance, and spiritual authenticity that emerge when one dedicates a lifetime to ministry. Readers will discover not only the personal and communal challenges that test faith and resolve, but also the unexpected grace that sustains pastors and their families through difficult seasons. Reverend Anglin thoughtfully examines the delicate question of timing for stepping away from active service, offering both explicit guidance and subtle wisdom that will resonate with clergy and laity alike.
"I felt compelled to share this memoir so that others might find encouragement in my experiences and perhaps gain new insights into the nature of faithful service," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Raymond Anglin, D. Min. Pastor Emeritus's reflective work offers readers guidance drawn from genuine pastoral experience. This memoir will strengthen believers navigating questions about calling, commitment, and the courage required to answer God's voice in changing seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Mirage or Miracle?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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