Terra Biological LLC Expands Access to Oxaloacetate CFS Through HSA and FSA Funds
Terra Biological announces that eligible customers can now seamlessly use HSA/FSA funds to purchase Oxaloacetate CFS™, a medical food for Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).
San Diego, CA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terra Biological LLC today announced that eligible customers can now seamlessly use Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds to purchase Oxaloacetate CFS™, a medical food clinically proven to lower fatigue in patients with Long COVID and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).
For the millions of individuals living with ME/CFS, the financial burden of managing a chronic, life-altering illness can be substantial. By making Oxaloacetate CFS more easily purchasable through a partnership with HSA/FSA intermediary Truemed, Terra Biological hopes to reduce out-of-pocket costs and provide access to Oxaloacetate CFS to more people with chronic fatigue.
Oxaloacetate CFS is backed by multiple clinical studies showing significant reductions in both physical and cognitive fatigue symptoms in people living with ME/CFS and Long COVID.
In addition to Oxaloacetate CFS, Terra Biological LLC provides free educational and wellness resources designed specifically for the ME/CFS community. These include the Oxaloacetate CFS Wellness & Symptom Tracking Journal and therapist-designed guided meditations to support ME/CFS patients through many of the unique challenges associated with chronic fatigue.
"People with ME/CFS face challenges that most healthy individuals never have to think about," said Alan Cash, Chief Science Officer of Terra Biological LLC. "Many are unable to work full-time, and the financial impact of this disease can be devastating. ME/CFS patients need all the help they can get. Making Oxaloacetate CFS more easily accessible through HSA and FSA spending is one more small step in the right direction toward making this potentially life-changing tool more accessible."
The expanded payment eligibility is part of Terra Biological's ongoing commitment to removing barriers to care and providing meaningful support for a patient community that has historically had few treatment options and limited resources.
ME/CFS and Long COVID patients interested in purchasing Oxaloacetate CFS using HSA or FSA funds can find additional information on oxaloacetatecfs.com.
About Terra Biological LLC
Terra Biological LLC is a family owned and operated biotechnology research and development firm founded in 2006 in the biotech hotbed of San Diego, California. It's patented thermally stabilized oxaloacetate products were first developed from research into the molecular pathways of the calorie restricted metabolic state by researchers at UCSD, UCLA, and UC Riverside. Terra Biological works closely with the research, healthcare and patient communities in using oxaloacetate therapies to support a wide range of health conditions.
For the millions of individuals living with ME/CFS, the financial burden of managing a chronic, life-altering illness can be substantial. By making Oxaloacetate CFS more easily purchasable through a partnership with HSA/FSA intermediary Truemed, Terra Biological hopes to reduce out-of-pocket costs and provide access to Oxaloacetate CFS to more people with chronic fatigue.
Oxaloacetate CFS is backed by multiple clinical studies showing significant reductions in both physical and cognitive fatigue symptoms in people living with ME/CFS and Long COVID.
In addition to Oxaloacetate CFS, Terra Biological LLC provides free educational and wellness resources designed specifically for the ME/CFS community. These include the Oxaloacetate CFS Wellness & Symptom Tracking Journal and therapist-designed guided meditations to support ME/CFS patients through many of the unique challenges associated with chronic fatigue.
"People with ME/CFS face challenges that most healthy individuals never have to think about," said Alan Cash, Chief Science Officer of Terra Biological LLC. "Many are unable to work full-time, and the financial impact of this disease can be devastating. ME/CFS patients need all the help they can get. Making Oxaloacetate CFS more easily accessible through HSA and FSA spending is one more small step in the right direction toward making this potentially life-changing tool more accessible."
The expanded payment eligibility is part of Terra Biological's ongoing commitment to removing barriers to care and providing meaningful support for a patient community that has historically had few treatment options and limited resources.
ME/CFS and Long COVID patients interested in purchasing Oxaloacetate CFS using HSA or FSA funds can find additional information on oxaloacetatecfs.com.
About Terra Biological LLC
Terra Biological LLC is a family owned and operated biotechnology research and development firm founded in 2006 in the biotech hotbed of San Diego, California. It's patented thermally stabilized oxaloacetate products were first developed from research into the molecular pathways of the calorie restricted metabolic state by researchers at UCSD, UCLA, and UC Riverside. Terra Biological works closely with the research, healthcare and patient communities in using oxaloacetate therapies to support a wide range of health conditions.
Contact
Terra Biological LLCContact
Devon Lantry
858-947-5722
oxaloacetatecfs.com
Devon Lantry
858-947-5722
oxaloacetatecfs.com
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