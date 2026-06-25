Recent Release, "Pictures III," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brad Young, Explores How God Uses Visual Illustrations in Scripture to Deepen Faith
Spring Hill, TN, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brad Young has completed a new book, "Pictures III: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible," which presents a transformative approach to biblical comprehension through the power of illustration. When reading Scripture, many encounter passages that seem unclear or confusing—yet God has graciously embedded hundreds of picture illustrations throughout His Word to bring clarity and illuminate spiritual truth. By examining these visual representations, readers discover that what God created in the physical realm serves as a doorway to understanding the spiritual realm, where the visible explains the invisible and the tangible reveals the transcendent.
The author brings decades of pastoral experience and authentic devotion to this work. Brad's journey began with a Sunday school teacher who used a flannel board to bring Bible stories to vivid life, igniting a sincere love for God within his heart. This formative experience shaped his lifelong conviction that Scripture becomes accessible when presented with clarity and care. His testimony includes the profound privilege of studying under Pastor Chuck Smith at Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, whose verse-by-verse teaching methodology profoundly influenced Brad's approach to biblical instruction. During his thirty-eight years as senior pastor of Calvary Chapel WestGrove in Southern California, he taught through the entire Old Testament twice and the New Testament three times, developing a comprehensive understanding of Scripture's interconnected themes.
"Pictures III" is organized into three sections, each functioning as a spiritual album of discovery. Photo Album I examines illustrations God has provided through creation itself, revealing how physical creation clarifies spiritual reality. Photo Album II explores New Testament principles and then traces them backward into Old Testament accounts and figures, where picture illustrations crystallize doctrinal understanding. Most significantly, Photo Album III investigates what Scripture teaches about Jesus's identity and God's redemptive plan for humanity, then discovers profound prefiguring illustrations throughout the Old Testament that authenticate and enrich that central gospel message. Through this careful study, readers will encounter depths of meaning they may have previously overlooked, experiencing the transformative moment of revelation: "Oh, now I understand."
"This book emerged from my heartfelt desire to help believers see what God has already shown us," said author Brad Young. "When we learn to recognize His picture illustrations, Scripture becomes not just easier to understand but genuinely alive with purpose and beauty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's insightful work equips readers with fresh tools for biblical study and spiritual growth. Believers who have struggled with Scripture's complexity will find themselves awakening to new dimensions of meaning and divine intention.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pictures III" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings decades of pastoral experience and authentic devotion to this work. Brad's journey began with a Sunday school teacher who used a flannel board to bring Bible stories to vivid life, igniting a sincere love for God within his heart. This formative experience shaped his lifelong conviction that Scripture becomes accessible when presented with clarity and care. His testimony includes the profound privilege of studying under Pastor Chuck Smith at Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, whose verse-by-verse teaching methodology profoundly influenced Brad's approach to biblical instruction. During his thirty-eight years as senior pastor of Calvary Chapel WestGrove in Southern California, he taught through the entire Old Testament twice and the New Testament three times, developing a comprehensive understanding of Scripture's interconnected themes.
"Pictures III" is organized into three sections, each functioning as a spiritual album of discovery. Photo Album I examines illustrations God has provided through creation itself, revealing how physical creation clarifies spiritual reality. Photo Album II explores New Testament principles and then traces them backward into Old Testament accounts and figures, where picture illustrations crystallize doctrinal understanding. Most significantly, Photo Album III investigates what Scripture teaches about Jesus's identity and God's redemptive plan for humanity, then discovers profound prefiguring illustrations throughout the Old Testament that authenticate and enrich that central gospel message. Through this careful study, readers will encounter depths of meaning they may have previously overlooked, experiencing the transformative moment of revelation: "Oh, now I understand."
"This book emerged from my heartfelt desire to help believers see what God has already shown us," said author Brad Young. "When we learn to recognize His picture illustrations, Scripture becomes not just easier to understand but genuinely alive with purpose and beauty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's insightful work equips readers with fresh tools for biblical study and spiritual growth. Believers who have struggled with Scripture's complexity will find themselves awakening to new dimensions of meaning and divine intention.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pictures III" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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