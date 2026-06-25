Recent Release, "La Fiesta Sigue," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lillian Laboy, Explores How Profound Loss Transforms Into Unshakeable Faith
Strongsville, OH, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lillian Laboy has completed a new book, "La Fiesta Sigue": Sanando Tras la Perdida, a stirring testimony that addresses one of life's most devastating experiences—the sudden death of a child. Through candid reflection and raw honesty, Pastor Laboy invites readers into her darkest valley, where she discovered that even in unbearable suffering, God's grace remains sufficient. This is not merely a story of grief, but rather a comprehensive guide for anyone navigating pain in any form, offering practical steps, reflective passages, and prayers designed to facilitate healing of heart, mind, and spirit.
Pastor Laboy's faith-filled journey has shaped her calling as a spiritual leader in Cleveland, Ohio, where she and her beloved husband shepherd a thriving congregation. Her dedication to serving others extends far beyond the pulpit—she ministers to her ninety-year-old mother, leads the triumphant Women's Ministry, participates in hospital chaplaincy work, and reaches thousands through her YouTube channel and social media platforms. Her life embodies the very message she shares: that adversity, when met with unwavering trust in God, becomes the catalyst for profound personal transformation and spiritual growth.
"La Fiesta Sigue" reveals how the deepest wounds can become wellsprings of hope. Readers will discover that within their own struggles lies an extraordinary strength waiting to be awakened—one that transcends sorrow and invites them to experience restoration, embrace healing, and ultimately celebrate life anew. This powerful testament speaks to anyone seeking solace in suffering, demonstrating that God's love remains constant even when circumstances feel impossibly dark.
"This book emerged from my need to transform my own lament into worship," said author Lillian Laboy. "I wrote it for every person who has ever questioned how to keep living when loss threatens to stop your heart. My prayer is that readers will find in these pages what I found—that the celebration of life continues, even through the deepest pain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lillian Laboy's spiritually rich work offers readers a beacon of hope during their darkest seasons. Her testimony demonstrates that divine grace transforms despair into renewed purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "La Fiesta Sigue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pastor Laboy's faith-filled journey has shaped her calling as a spiritual leader in Cleveland, Ohio, where she and her beloved husband shepherd a thriving congregation. Her dedication to serving others extends far beyond the pulpit—she ministers to her ninety-year-old mother, leads the triumphant Women's Ministry, participates in hospital chaplaincy work, and reaches thousands through her YouTube channel and social media platforms. Her life embodies the very message she shares: that adversity, when met with unwavering trust in God, becomes the catalyst for profound personal transformation and spiritual growth.
"La Fiesta Sigue" reveals how the deepest wounds can become wellsprings of hope. Readers will discover that within their own struggles lies an extraordinary strength waiting to be awakened—one that transcends sorrow and invites them to experience restoration, embrace healing, and ultimately celebrate life anew. This powerful testament speaks to anyone seeking solace in suffering, demonstrating that God's love remains constant even when circumstances feel impossibly dark.
"This book emerged from my need to transform my own lament into worship," said author Lillian Laboy. "I wrote it for every person who has ever questioned how to keep living when loss threatens to stop your heart. My prayer is that readers will find in these pages what I found—that the celebration of life continues, even through the deepest pain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lillian Laboy's spiritually rich work offers readers a beacon of hope during their darkest seasons. Her testimony demonstrates that divine grace transforms despair into renewed purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "La Fiesta Sigue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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