Recent Release, "The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Phyllis Ballata, Explores Theology, Spirituality, and Religion
White Bear Lake, MN, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis Ballata has completed a new book, "The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things": Literature, History, Science, and Faith, which weaves together the intellectual, emotional, and behavioral dimensions of faith into a coherent whole. Drawing on theology, spirituality, and religion, Ballata guides readers through essential questions about God's presence in human narrative and experience. The book emerges from a conviction that understanding faith requires us to examine the stories we tell, the history we inherit, and the scientific facts we discover.
Ballata brings to this work a lifetime of intellectual rigor and spiritual seeking. A former college English professor with over forty years of teaching experience, she studied vocal music education and conducting before pivoting to graduate work in literature. Throughout her career—as an educator, author, and leader—she has modeled the very integration her book advocates: the marriage of reason and faith, analysis and wonder. Her journey from music performance to literature to environmental ethics demonstrates how God often guides us along unexpected paths, calling us to grow beyond our initial assumptions.
"The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things" examines the profound intersections between literature, history, science, and faith, inviting readers to slow down and engage deeply with each page. Ballata encourages active engagement: writing in margins, pausing to meditate, and allowing questions to breathe. Readers will discover how human experience reveals God's character, how scientific understanding enriches rather than threatens faith, and how contemplation becomes a gateway to spiritual transformation. Throughout these pages, Ballata echoes the call that resonates through Scripture: do not be afraid to think, question, and grow.
"This book emerged from my deep conviction that faith flourishes when we bring our whole selves into dialogue with God's truth," said Ballata. "I hope readers will find permission to explore, to ask hard questions, and to discover how literature, history, science, and faith together paint a richer picture of the divine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Ballata's enlightening work provides thoughtful readers with a framework for integrating intellectual inquiry with spiritual depth. This book offers sustenance for those seeking to honor both their minds and their souls in an age of fragmentation and doubt.
Readers who wish to experience this stimulating work can purchase "The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ballata brings to this work a lifetime of intellectual rigor and spiritual seeking. A former college English professor with over forty years of teaching experience, she studied vocal music education and conducting before pivoting to graduate work in literature. Throughout her career—as an educator, author, and leader—she has modeled the very integration her book advocates: the marriage of reason and faith, analysis and wonder. Her journey from music performance to literature to environmental ethics demonstrates how God often guides us along unexpected paths, calling us to grow beyond our initial assumptions.
"The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things" examines the profound intersections between literature, history, science, and faith, inviting readers to slow down and engage deeply with each page. Ballata encourages active engagement: writing in margins, pausing to meditate, and allowing questions to breathe. Readers will discover how human experience reveals God's character, how scientific understanding enriches rather than threatens faith, and how contemplation becomes a gateway to spiritual transformation. Throughout these pages, Ballata echoes the call that resonates through Scripture: do not be afraid to think, question, and grow.
"This book emerged from my deep conviction that faith flourishes when we bring our whole selves into dialogue with God's truth," said Ballata. "I hope readers will find permission to explore, to ask hard questions, and to discover how literature, history, science, and faith together paint a richer picture of the divine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Ballata's enlightening work provides thoughtful readers with a framework for integrating intellectual inquiry with spiritual depth. This book offers sustenance for those seeking to honor both their minds and their souls in an age of fragmentation and doubt.
Readers who wish to experience this stimulating work can purchase "The Time Has Come...to Talk of Many Things" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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