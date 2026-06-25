Recent Release, "Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel," Chronicles an Extraordinary Life of Reinvention, Discovery, and Adventure Across Forty-Nine Countries and Island Groups
Cottonwood, AZ, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donna O'Daniel, MA has completed a new book, “Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel: The Bird Lady's Memoir,” which chronicles her remarkable journey from a thriving administrative professional to a passionate wildlife biologist. At forty, she made the bold decision to return to school, fundamentally transforming her career path and setting herself on a trajectory that would take her to remote corners of the planet. Her travels have carried her to all seven continents, from the desolate Falkland Islands of the South Atlantic to the untamed Aleutian Islands of the North Pacific and far beyond, each destination offering new insights into the natural world.
O'Daniel's credentials in biological sciences from The University of Texas at Austin, combined with her deep faith foundation in Christian Education from Faith Baptist Bible College, uniquely position her to speak with both scientific authority and spiritual conviction. Throughout her distinguished career, she has earned numerous accolades from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management. As a member of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and the Nature Conservancy, her contributions to ornithological research have been substantial, including co-authored chapters in The Birds of North America series and numerous publications in scientific journals.
In "Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel," readers will discover how O'Daniel's unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental education has shaped countless young minds. Her time teaching biology at Chemeketa Community College and conducting specialized courses on conservation biology throughout Hawaii and the Northern Marianas revealed her profound dedication to inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. Through candid reflections and vivid accounts of her expeditions, she exposes the urgent threats facing our feathered and reptilian companions, particularly endangered sea turtles, while demonstrating how individual passion can create lasting impact on vulnerable species and fragile ecosystems.
"My life has been an ongoing adventure of discovery," said the author. "From trading boardrooms for binoculars to witnessing the majesty of wildlife across the globe, I've learned that it's never too late to answer a calling. This memoir is my way of sharing those transformative experiences and inspiring others to embrace their own redemptive journeys, whatever form they might take."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna O'Daniel, MA's enlightening work invites readers to embark on a globe-spanning expedition while learning vital lessons about courage, faith, and environmental stewardship. Her narrative demonstrates that meaningful change begins with individual conviction and a willingness to venture beyond familiar boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O'Daniel's credentials in biological sciences from The University of Texas at Austin, combined with her deep faith foundation in Christian Education from Faith Baptist Bible College, uniquely position her to speak with both scientific authority and spiritual conviction. Throughout her distinguished career, she has earned numerous accolades from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management. As a member of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and the Nature Conservancy, her contributions to ornithological research have been substantial, including co-authored chapters in The Birds of North America series and numerous publications in scientific journals.
In "Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel," readers will discover how O'Daniel's unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental education has shaped countless young minds. Her time teaching biology at Chemeketa Community College and conducting specialized courses on conservation biology throughout Hawaii and the Northern Marianas revealed her profound dedication to inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. Through candid reflections and vivid accounts of her expeditions, she exposes the urgent threats facing our feathered and reptilian companions, particularly endangered sea turtles, while demonstrating how individual passion can create lasting impact on vulnerable species and fragile ecosystems.
"My life has been an ongoing adventure of discovery," said the author. "From trading boardrooms for binoculars to witnessing the majesty of wildlife across the globe, I've learned that it's never too late to answer a calling. This memoir is my way of sharing those transformative experiences and inspiring others to embrace their own redemptive journeys, whatever form they might take."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna O'Daniel, MA's enlightening work invites readers to embark on a globe-spanning expedition while learning vital lessons about courage, faith, and environmental stewardship. Her narrative demonstrates that meaningful change begins with individual conviction and a willingness to venture beyond familiar boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Reflections of a Redeemed Rebel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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