Valerie Ann Gonzales’s Newly Released "Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?" is a Heartwarming Story Celebrating Cultural Identity, Family Love, and Belonging

“Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Ann Gonzales is a touching children’s book that explores the experience of growing up between two cultures. Through a young girl’s reflections, readers discover how love transcends language and traditions.