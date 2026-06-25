Valerie Ann Gonzales’s Newly Released "Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?" is a Heartwarming Story Celebrating Cultural Identity, Family Love, and Belonging
“Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Ann Gonzales is a touching children’s book that explores the experience of growing up between two cultures. Through a young girl’s reflections, readers discover how love transcends language and traditions.
Freemont, CA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?”: a charming and meaningful children’s story about heritage, identity, and the many ways love can be expressed within a family. “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?” is the creation of published author, Valerie Ann Gonzales, an elementary school teacher in San Jose, California. She has taught for over twenty-five years. She and her children live outside San Jose in a city called Fremont. She is a devoted Christian. She gave her life to Christ when she was twenty-one years old. She is passionate about serving her community and sharing her faith. Valerie was inspired to write this book because she wanted to share how it felt having two cultures. Her parents made sure that she and her brothers celebrated their Mexican traditions as well as their American traditions.
Gonzales shares, “Mija floated across the room in Valerie’s grandma’s house during all their holiday celebrations. Each holiday, Valerie felt the love of the sounds of mija. Mija in Spanish means “my daughter,” and growing up, Valerie loved hearing the word mija. She was half-Mexican and proud of her culture. She felt the love and joy of the word mija, but the love she felt was always interrupted by the question, “Why doesn’t my mom call her mija?” Despite her mother loving Valerie, her mother didn’t call her mija. Read to find out why her mother doesn’t call her mija.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Ann Gonzales’s new book is an uplifting children’s work that highlights the beauty of multicultural identity and reminds readers that being called “my daughter” carries the same love in any language.
Consumers can purchase “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gonzales shares, “Mija floated across the room in Valerie’s grandma’s house during all their holiday celebrations. Each holiday, Valerie felt the love of the sounds of mija. Mija in Spanish means “my daughter,” and growing up, Valerie loved hearing the word mija. She was half-Mexican and proud of her culture. She felt the love and joy of the word mija, but the love she felt was always interrupted by the question, “Why doesn’t my mom call her mija?” Despite her mother loving Valerie, her mother didn’t call her mija. Read to find out why her mother doesn’t call her mija.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Ann Gonzales’s new book is an uplifting children’s work that highlights the beauty of multicultural identity and reminds readers that being called “my daughter” carries the same love in any language.
Consumers can purchase “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mija: Why Doesn’t My Mom Call Me Mija?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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