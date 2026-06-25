Recent Release "GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Father God Through Jesus Christ and jc gaspar Invites Readers Into a Spiritual Journey
St. Paul, MN, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- jc gaspar has completed a new book, "GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY: Becoming His Sheep & Following My Shepherd's Voice," a collection of poems born from a season of absolute surrender and radical trust. Written during a period when the author had stripped away all distractions and responsibilities, these verses emerged from a daily rhythm of scripture study and genuine vulnerability before God. Each poem represents an offering—confessions of hatred and resentment, expressions of fear and frustration, acknowledgments of injustice and darkness—all placed into the Father's hands through the written word. What began as a single composition titled "Secret Admirer" blossomed into months of prolific creation, as the author discovered she could not contain the outpouring that demanded to be released onto paper.
From her earliest days in Cuba, the author carried within her a deep affection for poetry, shaped by the timeless verses of José Martí and the storytelling traditions of her homeland. Yet her life's journey proved extraordinarily difficult, marked by childhood trafficking, familial abuse, and the profound pain of relinquishing custody of her two special needs children. It was only when she surrendered completely to God that she discovered His presence had never abandoned her, even through her darkest chapters. In this crucible of authentic encounter, she found the freedom to write with unflinching honesty and radiant hope.
"GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY" speaks to the transformative power of turning toward the Shepherd's voice amidst life's trials. Through these spiritually rich verses, readers will discover that their own darkest moments and most shameful secrets need not separate them from divine love. The work explores themes of redemption, divine presence in suffering, emotional liberation through faith, and the restoration possible when we fully surrender to God's design. Readers will find themselves reflected in these candid expressions of human struggle and divine mercy, recognizing that the journey toward becoming His sheep is not one of perfection but of authentic return.
"These poems are not mine alone," said the author. "They belong to Him who inspired every word and lived every emotion alongside me. My deepest desire is for readers to understand that God stands eternally available, waiting with infinite patience for us to turn toward His voice, no matter how far we believe we have wandered."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, jc gaspar's transformative work provides solace to those wrestling with trauma, shame, and the search for spiritual belonging. This collection offers testimony to God's relentless faithfulness and His power to redeem what seemed irredeemably broken.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
From her earliest days in Cuba, the author carried within her a deep affection for poetry, shaped by the timeless verses of José Martí and the storytelling traditions of her homeland. Yet her life's journey proved extraordinarily difficult, marked by childhood trafficking, familial abuse, and the profound pain of relinquishing custody of her two special needs children. It was only when she surrendered completely to God that she discovered His presence had never abandoned her, even through her darkest chapters. In this crucible of authentic encounter, she found the freedom to write with unflinching honesty and radiant hope.
"GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY" speaks to the transformative power of turning toward the Shepherd's voice amidst life's trials. Through these spiritually rich verses, readers will discover that their own darkest moments and most shameful secrets need not separate them from divine love. The work explores themes of redemption, divine presence in suffering, emotional liberation through faith, and the restoration possible when we fully surrender to God's design. Readers will find themselves reflected in these candid expressions of human struggle and divine mercy, recognizing that the journey toward becoming His sheep is not one of perfection but of authentic return.
"These poems are not mine alone," said the author. "They belong to Him who inspired every word and lived every emotion alongside me. My deepest desire is for readers to understand that God stands eternally available, waiting with infinite patience for us to turn toward His voice, no matter how far we believe we have wandered."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, jc gaspar's transformative work provides solace to those wrestling with trauma, shame, and the search for spiritual belonging. This collection offers testimony to God's relentless faithfulness and His power to redeem what seemed irredeemably broken.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "GIZBAR ELEMENTALLY" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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