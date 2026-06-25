Recent Release "Seesters in Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rhonda Copp Explores Biblical Foundations for Building Authentic Sisterhood Among Women
Menifee, CA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Copp has completed a new book called, "Seesters In Christ: Walking in Faith Together," a heartfelt guide designed to help women cultivate deep, Christ-centered friendships that go beyond the surface connections of everyday life. Through biblical truth, practical encouragement, and real-life testimonies, the book reminds readers that God never intended for them to walk their faith journey alone.
Drawing from her background as a freelance journalist, small business owner, graduate of West Coast Bible College, and women’s life group leader, Copp offers a practical and inspiring look at what biblical sisterhood can be. Through personal experiences, scriptural wisdom, and stories from women walking their own faith journeys, she encourages readers to move beyond isolation and embrace the authentic community God designed for His daughters.
Having spent years building relationships within her church community while balancing family, business ownership, and ministry, Copp understands both the challenges and blessings that come with cultivating meaningful friendships. Her writing reflects a deep belief that Christian women are stronger when they walk together in faith, encouragement, prayer, accountability and the authenticity of someone who has navigated these challenges personally and emerged with hard-won wisdom to share.
Within these pages, readers will encounter meaningful discussions about vulnerability, trust, grace, forgiveness, and the transformative power of biblical community. The book addresses real-life obstacles that often hinder connection, including past hurts that make vulnerabilkity difficult, schedules that seem impossible to manage, and the cultural pressure to handle life’s challenges alone.
Readers will discover five concrete steps for building deeper relationships, biblical strategies for navigating conflict with grace, the powerful role of prayer in strengthening sisterhood, and inspiring testimonies from women who have experienced the beauty of walking together in faith. Through practical discussion questions and spiritual practices, this work equips both individuals and Bible study groups with everything needed to build lasting, authentic connections rooted in Scripture.
"I wrote this book because I believe God created us to do life together," said author Rhonda Copp. "Too many women are carrying burdens alone when God has given us the gift of sisterhood. My prayer is that every woman who reads this book will be encouraged to deepen her relationship with Christ, build meaningful friendships, and discover that she was never meant to walk her faith journey alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Copp's enlightening work offers readers both spiritual nourishment and practical tools for cultivating meaningful, Christ-centered friendships. It is an invitation for women to experience the strength, support, and joy that come from walking together in faith.
Copp is also the author of faith-based content writer, freelance journalist, and leads women’s life groups, where she encourages women to grow deeper in their relationship with Christ and one another.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Seesters In Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her background as a freelance journalist, small business owner, graduate of West Coast Bible College, and women’s life group leader, Copp offers a practical and inspiring look at what biblical sisterhood can be. Through personal experiences, scriptural wisdom, and stories from women walking their own faith journeys, she encourages readers to move beyond isolation and embrace the authentic community God designed for His daughters.
Having spent years building relationships within her church community while balancing family, business ownership, and ministry, Copp understands both the challenges and blessings that come with cultivating meaningful friendships. Her writing reflects a deep belief that Christian women are stronger when they walk together in faith, encouragement, prayer, accountability and the authenticity of someone who has navigated these challenges personally and emerged with hard-won wisdom to share.
Within these pages, readers will encounter meaningful discussions about vulnerability, trust, grace, forgiveness, and the transformative power of biblical community. The book addresses real-life obstacles that often hinder connection, including past hurts that make vulnerabilkity difficult, schedules that seem impossible to manage, and the cultural pressure to handle life’s challenges alone.
Readers will discover five concrete steps for building deeper relationships, biblical strategies for navigating conflict with grace, the powerful role of prayer in strengthening sisterhood, and inspiring testimonies from women who have experienced the beauty of walking together in faith. Through practical discussion questions and spiritual practices, this work equips both individuals and Bible study groups with everything needed to build lasting, authentic connections rooted in Scripture.
"I wrote this book because I believe God created us to do life together," said author Rhonda Copp. "Too many women are carrying burdens alone when God has given us the gift of sisterhood. My prayer is that every woman who reads this book will be encouraged to deepen her relationship with Christ, build meaningful friendships, and discover that she was never meant to walk her faith journey alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Copp's enlightening work offers readers both spiritual nourishment and practical tools for cultivating meaningful, Christ-centered friendships. It is an invitation for women to experience the strength, support, and joy that come from walking together in faith.
Copp is also the author of faith-based content writer, freelance journalist, and leads women’s life groups, where she encourages women to grow deeper in their relationship with Christ and one another.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Seesters In Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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