Dr. Alfred Grandison’s Newly Released "Take Me to Church" is a Powerful Call to Return to a Christ-Centered Model of the Church
“Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Alfred Grandison is a thought-provoking and scripture-based guide that challenges modern church practices and calls believers back to a biblical model rooted in discipleship and the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Jacksonville, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church”: a compelling and biblically grounded exploration of the purpose, structure, and mission of the Church in today’s world. “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church” is the creation of published author, Dr. Alfred Grandison, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, and the bishop and founder of Freedom Bible Fellowship in Jacksonville, Florida. With over fifty years in ministry, he has served in numerous roles, including pastor, Bible teacher, and director of missions and education, demonstrating a deep passion for serving others.
A military veteran, Dr. Grandison also served as an Air Force chaplain, providing spiritual guidance and care to the military community. His ministry has impacted many both in the United States and abroad through teaching, seminars, and conferences. He has also taught as a professor in Bible colleges and seminaries and holds degrees from Liberty University, Liberty Theological Seminary, and Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Grandison and his wife reside in Jacksonville, Florida. They have three adult children.
Dr. Grandison shares, “There is much confusion and delusion about the Church today. What is the Church? What is happening in the Church? How should the Church function today? These questions and more are addressed in the book, Take Me to Church. Dr. Grandison’s book provides a biblical, nondenominational guide for the twenty-first-century church. This book highlights and designates the biblical model that the body of Christ should follow. It is designed to help everybody in the body of Christ know that Jesus Christ is the builder and maker of the Church. Dr. Grandison takes us to church and reveals in his book that “it is not about steeple; it is all about the people.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Alfred Grandison’s new book offers readers a clear and compelling roadmap for understanding and participating in a Christ-centered Church, inspiring renewed commitment, purpose, and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A military veteran, Dr. Grandison also served as an Air Force chaplain, providing spiritual guidance and care to the military community. His ministry has impacted many both in the United States and abroad through teaching, seminars, and conferences. He has also taught as a professor in Bible colleges and seminaries and holds degrees from Liberty University, Liberty Theological Seminary, and Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Grandison and his wife reside in Jacksonville, Florida. They have three adult children.
Dr. Grandison shares, “There is much confusion and delusion about the Church today. What is the Church? What is happening in the Church? How should the Church function today? These questions and more are addressed in the book, Take Me to Church. Dr. Grandison’s book provides a biblical, nondenominational guide for the twenty-first-century church. This book highlights and designates the biblical model that the body of Christ should follow. It is designed to help everybody in the body of Christ know that Jesus Christ is the builder and maker of the Church. Dr. Grandison takes us to church and reveals in his book that “it is not about steeple; it is all about the people.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Alfred Grandison’s new book offers readers a clear and compelling roadmap for understanding and participating in a Christ-centered Church, inspiring renewed commitment, purpose, and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Take Me to Church: A Biblical Guide for the 21st Century Church”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories