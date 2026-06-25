Recent Release, "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Tracy Michelle Pope, Offers a Tender Bedtime Story of Boundless Faith & Imagination
Louisville, KY, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Michelle Pope has completed a new book, "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon," a charming tale that begins one quiet night when a little girl named Noelle dreams of embracing the moon. With Nana's guidance and Jesus' loving presence woven throughout, the story unfolds as a gentle reminder that with faith, anything is possible. This delightful bedtime story speaks directly to young hearts, creating the perfect atmosphere for cozy snuggles and heartfelt prayers before sleep.
Pope draws from her own rich experiences as a devoted grandmother and lifelong believer in the transformative power of prayer and dreams. Inspired by precious bedtime moments shared with her granddaughter Noelle and motivated by her own childhood wonder, she brings authentic warmth to every page. Her debut children's book emerges from a desire to encourage little ones to trust Jesus, pray boldly, and embrace their biggest dreams with confidence.
In "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon," readers will discover an uplifting exploration of family bonds, childlike faith, and God's boundless love. The story gently teaches that Jesus hears every dream—both grand and intimate—and that no aspiration is too distant when supported by faith and family. Young readers will find reassurance in these pages, understanding that their hopes matter and that Jesus walks alongside them in their wonder.
“I wanted to create a story that celebrates the beauty of bedtime prayers and reminds children that Jesus cares deeply about their hopes and dreams,” said Pope. “Through Noelle‘s journey, I hope parents and grandparents can encourage the children they love to always pray, trust God, and rest in His faithful presence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Michelle Pope's enchanting work offers parents and grandparents a meaningful tool for nurturing their children's spiritual growth. This book creates lasting moments of connection while planting seeds of faith that will blossom throughout a child's life.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pope draws from her own rich experiences as a devoted grandmother and lifelong believer in the transformative power of prayer and dreams. Inspired by precious bedtime moments shared with her granddaughter Noelle and motivated by her own childhood wonder, she brings authentic warmth to every page. Her debut children's book emerges from a desire to encourage little ones to trust Jesus, pray boldly, and embrace their biggest dreams with confidence.
In "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon," readers will discover an uplifting exploration of family bonds, childlike faith, and God's boundless love. The story gently teaches that Jesus hears every dream—both grand and intimate—and that no aspiration is too distant when supported by faith and family. Young readers will find reassurance in these pages, understanding that their hopes matter and that Jesus walks alongside them in their wonder.
“I wanted to create a story that celebrates the beauty of bedtime prayers and reminds children that Jesus cares deeply about their hopes and dreams,” said Pope. “Through Noelle‘s journey, I hope parents and grandparents can encourage the children they love to always pray, trust God, and rest in His faithful presence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Michelle Pope's enchanting work offers parents and grandparents a meaningful tool for nurturing their children's spiritual growth. This book creates lasting moments of connection while planting seeds of faith that will blossom throughout a child's life.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Nana, I Want to Hug the Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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