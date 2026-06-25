Jeffry Strahan’s Newly Released "Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Reveals God’s Purpose for the Overlooked and the Weak
“Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffry Strahan is a faith-filled children’s book that brings the biblical triumphal entry to life through the eyes of a small, underestimated donkey chosen for an extraordinary purpose.
Ferron, UT, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey”: a tender and inspiring story that teaches young readers how God uses the humble and forgotten to accomplish His greatest works. “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey” is the creation of published author, Jeffry Strahan, a lifelong Evangelical Christian with over fifty years of faith-driven ministry and writing. An accomplished author of plays, short stories, and books on Christian subjects—including an autobiography about growing up as an orphan in southern Colorado—he has spent decades teaching youth and Sunday school. He has also served as an interim pastor in churches across Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. Today, Jeffry is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Emory County in Ferron, Utah, where he continues to write while pursuing a doctorate from Liberty University.
Strahan shares, “Theo: The Triumphant Little Donkey is a story about the donkey and colt used by Jesus to ride into the city of Jerusalem during what is known in the Bible as the “triumphal entrance” of Christ. The placement and selection of these two animals by the Savior in the gate of the city, as well as the directive by Jesus to His disciples to go and release them for His need, is a display of God’s sovereign work among His creation and His creatures. Theo is a smaller and weakened donkey that is belittled by the other animals until the Creator chooses him and heals his weakness for His own special purpose. Theo is a story about the wonderful way in which the Lord calls, places, and uses the weak and rejected of the world, which is often seen by the secular world as unacceptable and unusable. Theo tells the story of how God chooses the least, the last, and the forgotten of the world for His very special and specific purpose and plan. Theo is a story meant to build faith and hope in a world that endeavors to destroy those two most important Christian values.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffry Strahan’s new book is a meaningful addition to family bookshelves, churches, and classrooms. It invites children and parents alike to discover hope, humility, and faith through the eyes of a little donkey chosen by the King.
Consumers can purchase “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Strahan shares, “Theo: The Triumphant Little Donkey is a story about the donkey and colt used by Jesus to ride into the city of Jerusalem during what is known in the Bible as the “triumphal entrance” of Christ. The placement and selection of these two animals by the Savior in the gate of the city, as well as the directive by Jesus to His disciples to go and release them for His need, is a display of God’s sovereign work among His creation and His creatures. Theo is a smaller and weakened donkey that is belittled by the other animals until the Creator chooses him and heals his weakness for His own special purpose. Theo is a story about the wonderful way in which the Lord calls, places, and uses the weak and rejected of the world, which is often seen by the secular world as unacceptable and unusable. Theo tells the story of how God chooses the least, the last, and the forgotten of the world for His very special and specific purpose and plan. Theo is a story meant to build faith and hope in a world that endeavors to destroy those two most important Christian values.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffry Strahan’s new book is a meaningful addition to family bookshelves, churches, and classrooms. It invites children and parents alike to discover hope, humility, and faith through the eyes of a little donkey chosen by the King.
Consumers can purchase “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories