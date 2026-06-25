Jeffry Strahan’s Newly Released "Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Reveals God’s Purpose for the Overlooked and the Weak

“Theo The Triumphant Little Donkey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffry Strahan is a faith-filled children’s book that brings the biblical triumphal entry to life through the eyes of a small, underestimated donkey chosen for an extraordinary purpose.