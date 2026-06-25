Judith Henri’s Newly Released "The WAVES Beneath Her" is a Historical Novel of Faith, Courage, and a Woman’s Search for Purpose
“The WAVES Beneath Her” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith Henri is a richly detailed historical novel set in Victorian England, following a young woman’s journey through loss, industrial change, and the challenge of forging her own path in a society defined by rigid expectations.
Helena, MT, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The WAVES Beneath Her”: a compelling historical novel that explores grief, resilience, and the quiet strength required to stand firm amid personal and societal upheaval. “The WAVES Beneath Her” is the creation of published author, Judith Henri, who holds degrees in journalism and business administration and has spent more than thirty years writing industrial marketing and promotional materials. An avid opera lover and world traveler, she weaves
her knowledge on these topics throughout her book.
Henri shares, “London 1875—Twenty-year-old Anna Montgomery is navigating through rough waves of changing social expectations and industrial upheaval. But her father’s sudden death is the breaker that nearly overwhelms her. When she and her brothers inherit their father’s successful shipping concern, those same waves become her escape to freedom. Throughout the turmoil of uncovering distressing business practices within Montgomery Shipping, Anna is calmed only by her music. And the only potential riptide she discovers on her journey is whether falling in love will pull her right back into Victorian-era expectations for marriage as her final destination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Henri’s new book is an engaging work of historical fiction that will appeal to readers who enjoy character-driven stories rooted in history, faith, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “The WAVES Beneath Her” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The WAVES Beneath Her”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
her knowledge on these topics throughout her book.
Henri shares, “London 1875—Twenty-year-old Anna Montgomery is navigating through rough waves of changing social expectations and industrial upheaval. But her father’s sudden death is the breaker that nearly overwhelms her. When she and her brothers inherit their father’s successful shipping concern, those same waves become her escape to freedom. Throughout the turmoil of uncovering distressing business practices within Montgomery Shipping, Anna is calmed only by her music. And the only potential riptide she discovers on her journey is whether falling in love will pull her right back into Victorian-era expectations for marriage as her final destination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Henri’s new book is an engaging work of historical fiction that will appeal to readers who enjoy character-driven stories rooted in history, faith, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “The WAVES Beneath Her” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The WAVES Beneath Her”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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