Recent Release, "Healing the Caribbean," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis Offers Vital Guidance on Preventing Noncommunicable Diseases
Tortola, Virgin Islands, British, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis has completed her new book, "Healing the Caribbean: A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Preventing Noncommunicable Diseases," a groundbreaking exploration of the NCD crisis sweeping across the Caribbean region. This illuminating work examines how lifestyle choices, environmental circumstances, and healthcare infrastructure converge to create the growing health challenges facing millions. By joining extensive research with practical wisdom, the book empowers readers to move beyond passive acceptance toward active prevention and sustainable wellness.
Drawing from her distinguished career as a nurse and midwife in St. Lucia, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Jean-Louis brings authentic expertise to every page. Her doctoral research on hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance among St Lucian adults earned recognition at the International Diabetes Federation conference in December 2023. In 2024, the Commonwealth further highlighted her as a luminary during its 65th Anniversary celebrations, solidifying her credibility as both scholar and practitioner. With unwavering dedication to health education, she has spent her professional life helping individuals unlock their capacity for transformation through achievable lifestyle modifications.
"Healing the Caribbean" addresses the stakes at the heart of this crisis while revealing actionable solutions for diverse readers—healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community members alike. Readers will discover the root causes of noncommunicable diseases, evidence-based prevention strategies, and the power of collective action to reshape Caribbean health outcomes. The book weaves together rigorous research, professional insights, powerful testimonies from Voices of Caribbean people, and treasured cooking recipes, creating a resource that speaks to both mind and kitchen. Through this compelling narrative, Dr. Jean-Louis invites readers in the Caribbean and globally, to join a movement toward generational health and vitality, grounded in the conviction that wellness is a divine gift meant for all.
"My passion has always been helping people realize their potential for better health," said author Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis. "I wrote this book to bridge the gap between understanding our health challenges and taking meaningful action. Whether you're a healthcare provider seeking evidence-based insights or someone ready to transform your family's wellness journey, this guide offers the knowledge and practical tools to make real change happen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis's enlightening work equips readers with evidence-based knowledge and actionable strategies to combat noncommunicable diseases. This essential resource has the potential to reshape how communities near and far approach prevention, wellness, and long-term health security.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Healing the Caribbean" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, and World Caribbean Books.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her distinguished career as a nurse and midwife in St. Lucia, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Jean-Louis brings authentic expertise to every page. Her doctoral research on hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance among St Lucian adults earned recognition at the International Diabetes Federation conference in December 2023. In 2024, the Commonwealth further highlighted her as a luminary during its 65th Anniversary celebrations, solidifying her credibility as both scholar and practitioner. With unwavering dedication to health education, she has spent her professional life helping individuals unlock their capacity for transformation through achievable lifestyle modifications.
"Healing the Caribbean" addresses the stakes at the heart of this crisis while revealing actionable solutions for diverse readers—healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community members alike. Readers will discover the root causes of noncommunicable diseases, evidence-based prevention strategies, and the power of collective action to reshape Caribbean health outcomes. The book weaves together rigorous research, professional insights, powerful testimonies from Voices of Caribbean people, and treasured cooking recipes, creating a resource that speaks to both mind and kitchen. Through this compelling narrative, Dr. Jean-Louis invites readers in the Caribbean and globally, to join a movement toward generational health and vitality, grounded in the conviction that wellness is a divine gift meant for all.
"My passion has always been helping people realize their potential for better health," said author Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis. "I wrote this book to bridge the gap between understanding our health challenges and taking meaningful action. Whether you're a healthcare provider seeking evidence-based insights or someone ready to transform your family's wellness journey, this guide offers the knowledge and practical tools to make real change happen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Magdalina Jean-Louis's enlightening work equips readers with evidence-based knowledge and actionable strategies to combat noncommunicable diseases. This essential resource has the potential to reshape how communities near and far approach prevention, wellness, and long-term health security.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Healing the Caribbean" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, and World Caribbean Books.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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