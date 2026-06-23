Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Downingtown, PA, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations.
Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative leadership experience spanning operations, manufacturing, engineering, and continuous improvement across the food manufacturing, energy, and private equity sectors. Throughout his distinguished career, he has successfully optimized operational performance, built high-performing teams, driven cultural transformation, and executed sustainable growth strategies.
“I am excited to help lead the next phase of growth by focusing on quality, food safety, operational excellence, and employee development while building a culture centered on accountability and continuous improvement. I look forward to working alongside an incredible team as we continue building something special together,” said Stewart-Corchado.
His extensive expertise spans lean manufacturing, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) optimization, supply chain collaboration, engineering, reliability, ERP implementation, and inventory management disciplines essential to helping organizations scale through structured execution and leadership development.
This move comes as Revival Gourmet Foods has expanded their private label offerings and increased capacity twofold over the past 18 months. CEO Deepak Ramachandran says, “We’re proud to welcome Bernis to our team! With his leadership, we expect to continue our strong growth trajectory, manufacturing the very best sauces on stores shelves through our Artisan at Scale philosophy.”
About Revival Gourmet Foods: Revival Gourmet Foods is a leading premium sauce manufacturer and co-packing company focused on restaurant quality sauces ranging from pasta sauce to salsas. Utilizing hot-fill, slow kettle cooking, and fresh hand-prepared ingredients. Our team of manufacturing experts, culinary chefs, food scientists, and supply chain experts collaborate to scale custom sauce recipes without compromising flavor, quality, or clean-label transparency. Revival Gourmet Foods – Where Artisan Meets Scale®
For more information, please contact:
Contact Name: Kelly Parriott
Title: Chief Revenue Officer
Email: kelly@revivalgourmet.com
Phone: 206-290-6905
Website: revivalgourmet.com
Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative leadership experience spanning operations, manufacturing, engineering, and continuous improvement across the food manufacturing, energy, and private equity sectors. Throughout his distinguished career, he has successfully optimized operational performance, built high-performing teams, driven cultural transformation, and executed sustainable growth strategies.
“I am excited to help lead the next phase of growth by focusing on quality, food safety, operational excellence, and employee development while building a culture centered on accountability and continuous improvement. I look forward to working alongside an incredible team as we continue building something special together,” said Stewart-Corchado.
His extensive expertise spans lean manufacturing, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) optimization, supply chain collaboration, engineering, reliability, ERP implementation, and inventory management disciplines essential to helping organizations scale through structured execution and leadership development.
This move comes as Revival Gourmet Foods has expanded their private label offerings and increased capacity twofold over the past 18 months. CEO Deepak Ramachandran says, “We’re proud to welcome Bernis to our team! With his leadership, we expect to continue our strong growth trajectory, manufacturing the very best sauces on stores shelves through our Artisan at Scale philosophy.”
About Revival Gourmet Foods: Revival Gourmet Foods is a leading premium sauce manufacturer and co-packing company focused on restaurant quality sauces ranging from pasta sauce to salsas. Utilizing hot-fill, slow kettle cooking, and fresh hand-prepared ingredients. Our team of manufacturing experts, culinary chefs, food scientists, and supply chain experts collaborate to scale custom sauce recipes without compromising flavor, quality, or clean-label transparency. Revival Gourmet Foods – Where Artisan Meets Scale®
For more information, please contact:
Contact Name: Kelly Parriott
Title: Chief Revenue Officer
Email: kelly@revivalgourmet.com
Phone: 206-290-6905
Website: revivalgourmet.com
Contact
Revival Gourmet FoodsContact
Kelly Parriott
610-550-3306
revivalgourmet.com
Kelly Parriott
610-550-3306
revivalgourmet.com
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Revival Gourmet Foods Announces New General Manager
Revival Gourmet Foods a leading manufacturer of premium pasta sauces announces the appointment of the company's new General Manager, Bernis Stewart-Corchado.
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