Recent Release, "Corporate Prayers," from Christian Faith Publishing Author LaKresha Robinson-Bates, Offers Believers a Guide to Unified Intercession
Red Oak, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LaKresha Robinson-Bates has completed a new book, titled, "Corporate Prayers: Divine Intercessions for the Collective Soul," a thoughtfully curated collection designed to unite believers in seeking God's presence, wisdom, and intervention across every dimension of life. Drawing from Scripture and rooted in faith, each prayer addresses both personal and communal needs—from repentance and revival to leadership and provision. This resource invites readers to experience the profound impact of collective intercession and discover how aligned hearts can create lasting spiritual transformation.
As a devoted servant of God and Ph.D. student in Bible Exposition, LaKresha brings years of ministry experience and rigorous academic training to this work. Her passion for blending biblical truth with practical application shines throughout the pages, equipping individuals and organizations to align their lives and missions with God's Word. LaKresha's visionary approach to leadership and deep commitment to spiritual growth inform every prayer, making this collection both intellectually grounded and spiritually enriching. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, she continues serving the global church through her multifaceted ministry.
In "Corporate Prayers," readers will discover how to stand together in faith and lift their voices as one body to impact families, churches, communities, and the world. Whether praying for nations, marriages, businesses, or personal growth, this book inspires a deeper connection with God and each other. The stakes are significant: through unified prayer, believers witness the miraculous and experience revival on both individual and collective levels. LaKresha demonstrates that corporate intercession is not merely a spiritual practice but a call to join in harmony with others and rediscover the strength that emerges when God's people pray as one.
"This book represents my deepest conviction that prayer changes everything," said the author. "When believers unite their hearts and voices before God's throne, we become instruments of His will and vessels of His grace for transformation in our world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaKresha Robinson-Bates's faith-filled work equips prayer warriors, ministry leaders, and congregations with essential tools for spiritual intercession. This resource will deepen readers' prayer lives and strengthen their capacity to impact their spheres of influence through unified petition before God's throne.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Corporate Prayers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted servant of God and Ph.D. student in Bible Exposition, LaKresha brings years of ministry experience and rigorous academic training to this work. Her passion for blending biblical truth with practical application shines throughout the pages, equipping individuals and organizations to align their lives and missions with God's Word. LaKresha's visionary approach to leadership and deep commitment to spiritual growth inform every prayer, making this collection both intellectually grounded and spiritually enriching. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, she continues serving the global church through her multifaceted ministry.
In "Corporate Prayers," readers will discover how to stand together in faith and lift their voices as one body to impact families, churches, communities, and the world. Whether praying for nations, marriages, businesses, or personal growth, this book inspires a deeper connection with God and each other. The stakes are significant: through unified prayer, believers witness the miraculous and experience revival on both individual and collective levels. LaKresha demonstrates that corporate intercession is not merely a spiritual practice but a call to join in harmony with others and rediscover the strength that emerges when God's people pray as one.
"This book represents my deepest conviction that prayer changes everything," said the author. "When believers unite their hearts and voices before God's throne, we become instruments of His will and vessels of His grace for transformation in our world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaKresha Robinson-Bates's faith-filled work equips prayer warriors, ministry leaders, and congregations with essential tools for spiritual intercession. This resource will deepen readers' prayer lives and strengthen their capacity to impact their spheres of influence through unified petition before God's throne.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Corporate Prayers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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