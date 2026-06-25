R. Lauren’s Newly Released "The Torrent" is a Gripping Historical Novel That Explores Faith, Redemption, and the Mysterious Ways Lives Can Intersect Across Generations
“The Torrent” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Lauren is a compelling work of historical fiction that intertwines the lives of two men separated by more than a century while exploring themes of faith, destiny, and redemption.
Tallahassee, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Torrent”: a gripping historical novel that weaves together parallel lives, personal trials, and a dramatic story of faith, redemption, and possible divine intervention. “The Torrent” is the creation of published author, R. Lauren, who lives in Gainesville, Florida, with his wife, Pixie. Together they spend the summer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. They met at Purdue University and have a grown son and daughter. Working for two major corporations and in small business has resulted in them living in six states. After moving to Florida, Lauren served in the Florida House of Representatives, and later, he also became a member of the board of directors for both the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise Florida.
In the early 1970s, Lauren was a highly respected distance runner and marathoner, competing in local and state championships. He and Pixie enjoyed running together and sailing in the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. Other activities include skeet shooting, fly fishing, and Civil War history. After retiring, Lauren has resumed his interest in writing, completing two novels, and is currently working on the biography of a Civil War cavalryman.
R. Lauren shares, “In the pre-dawn darkness, I left the house to go to the airport. The radio warned of heavy rain. It started slowly and then came down in buckets. My windshield wipers couldn’t keep up.
I came upon a flooded street. Most vehicles stopped – then a pick-up truck ventured through. With near zero visibility, I decided to follow him. I can’t miss my flight.
Suddenly, the car was hit by a wall of water, almost throwing my small Mazda on its side. I was thrown violently against the door frame. Swept downstream, I uselessly gunned the engine. I was floating and spinning in the raging torrent and then stopped against some bushes.
“I’ve got to get out of here!” I exclaimed. The pressure of the torrential flow made it impossible to open the door. When I lowered the window, the car instantly filled with ice cold water, taking my breath away. I then realized, “I’m going to die here”.
I prayed. “Please God! Forgive me for betraying my family!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Lauren’s new book presents a richly layered narrative that moves between the Civil War era and the twentieth century, revealing how unexpected events, personal struggles, and acts of courage can shape lives across generations. Inspired in part by a dramatic real-life rescue during a flash flood, the novel invites readers to consider whether moments of divine intervention and unseen guidance may influence the course of our lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Torrent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Torrent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In the early 1970s, Lauren was a highly respected distance runner and marathoner, competing in local and state championships. He and Pixie enjoyed running together and sailing in the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. Other activities include skeet shooting, fly fishing, and Civil War history. After retiring, Lauren has resumed his interest in writing, completing two novels, and is currently working on the biography of a Civil War cavalryman.
R. Lauren shares, “In the pre-dawn darkness, I left the house to go to the airport. The radio warned of heavy rain. It started slowly and then came down in buckets. My windshield wipers couldn’t keep up.
I came upon a flooded street. Most vehicles stopped – then a pick-up truck ventured through. With near zero visibility, I decided to follow him. I can’t miss my flight.
Suddenly, the car was hit by a wall of water, almost throwing my small Mazda on its side. I was thrown violently against the door frame. Swept downstream, I uselessly gunned the engine. I was floating and spinning in the raging torrent and then stopped against some bushes.
“I’ve got to get out of here!” I exclaimed. The pressure of the torrential flow made it impossible to open the door. When I lowered the window, the car instantly filled with ice cold water, taking my breath away. I then realized, “I’m going to die here”.
I prayed. “Please God! Forgive me for betraying my family!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Lauren’s new book presents a richly layered narrative that moves between the Civil War era and the twentieth century, revealing how unexpected events, personal struggles, and acts of courage can shape lives across generations. Inspired in part by a dramatic real-life rescue during a flash flood, the novel invites readers to consider whether moments of divine intervention and unseen guidance may influence the course of our lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Torrent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Torrent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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