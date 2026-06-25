Recent Release, "A Covenant Marriage Relationship," by Dr. Peggy M. Cook, Offers Transformative Guidance for Couples Seeking to Honor Their Sacred Vows
Moreno Valley, CA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Peggy M. Cook PhD has completed a new book, "A Covenant Marriage Relationship": (Til Death Do Us Part)—a comprehensive resource designed to breathe new life into marriages that have grown stagnant, monotonous, or emotionally distant. This work serves as an investment in marital renewal, offering readers practical wisdom to reestablish the vitality and tenderness that strengthens not only individual relationships but entire families, homes, churches, and communities according to God's Holy Ordinance.
Through candid reflection and spiritual guidance, Dr. Cook encourages couples to continually reinvest in their commitment to one another, recognizing that each moment to express love is irreplaceable.
Dr. Cook brings exceptional credibility to this intimate subject matter, drawing from forty-four years of personal marriage experience and now twelve years of reflection as a widow. Her diverse educational background includes a Doctorate of Philosophy in Religious Studies and Organizational Leadership, complemented by professional experience as a chaplain, prayer intercessor, educator, and business owner of Christian Covenant Bible College established January 2024.
Her extensive work with children and families across Los Angeles County and Riverside County, combined with her spiritual calling as a devoted servant of God, has shaped her understanding of how strong marriages create ripples of healing throughout families and communities.
"A Covenant Marriage Relationship" explores profound themes of covenant commitment, emotional intimacy, and spiritual connection between spouses. Readers will discover how genuine love manifests through voice, eyes, smiles, and touch—creating a sacred bond that transcends life's inevitable challenges. The book grounded in biblical principle reminds couples of the sacred union described in Matthew 19:6, where two become one flesh. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves equipped with renewed perspective on honoring their marital promises and building relationships that endure until death.
"My heart's passion is helping couples understand that we only get one chance to express our deepest love to our partner," said author Dr. Peggy M. Cook PhD. "When this message takes root and is lived out faithfully, it transforms marriages, families, homes, churches, and entire communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Peggy M. Cook PhD's spiritually rich work provides couples and future couples with essential tools for marital restoration and deepened connection. This resource has the potential to heal fractured relationships and strengthen the Biblical foundation (Holy Bible) for all mankind worldwide.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Covenant Marriage Relationship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Through candid reflection and spiritual guidance, Dr. Cook encourages couples to continually reinvest in their commitment to one another, recognizing that each moment to express love is irreplaceable.
Dr. Cook brings exceptional credibility to this intimate subject matter, drawing from forty-four years of personal marriage experience and now twelve years of reflection as a widow. Her diverse educational background includes a Doctorate of Philosophy in Religious Studies and Organizational Leadership, complemented by professional experience as a chaplain, prayer intercessor, educator, and business owner of Christian Covenant Bible College established January 2024.
Her extensive work with children and families across Los Angeles County and Riverside County, combined with her spiritual calling as a devoted servant of God, has shaped her understanding of how strong marriages create ripples of healing throughout families and communities.
"A Covenant Marriage Relationship" explores profound themes of covenant commitment, emotional intimacy, and spiritual connection between spouses. Readers will discover how genuine love manifests through voice, eyes, smiles, and touch—creating a sacred bond that transcends life's inevitable challenges. The book grounded in biblical principle reminds couples of the sacred union described in Matthew 19:6, where two become one flesh. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves equipped with renewed perspective on honoring their marital promises and building relationships that endure until death.
"My heart's passion is helping couples understand that we only get one chance to express our deepest love to our partner," said author Dr. Peggy M. Cook PhD. "When this message takes root and is lived out faithfully, it transforms marriages, families, homes, churches, and entire communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Peggy M. Cook PhD's spiritually rich work provides couples and future couples with essential tools for marital restoration and deepened connection. This resource has the potential to heal fractured relationships and strengthen the Biblical foundation (Holy Bible) for all mankind worldwide.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Covenant Marriage Relationship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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