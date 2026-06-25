Recent Release, "Echoes of Faith," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Scott P. Stevens, Invites Readers Into Intimate Conversations Between God and His People
Bedford, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott P. Stevens has completed a new book, titled, "Echoes of Faith: Daily Devotions from Biblical Lives," a devotional work that transforms biblical narratives into accessible spiritual wisdom. Rather than offering standard retellings of familiar stories, Stevens presents raw, relatable encounters where real people grapple with faith, fear, perseverance, and hope. Each week explores a different theme through the eyes of both well-known and lesser-known biblical characters, revealing how their struggles mirror our own spiritual journeys today.
As a devoted Christian with over three decades of experience leading Bible studies for adults and young people, Stevens brings his pastoral heart and deep scriptural knowledge to every page. His lifelong commitment to helping others encounter God and strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ flows naturally through this reflective work. Stevens writes not as a distant theologian, but as a shepherd who understands the questions and doubts that accompany genuine faith.
"Echoes of Faith" beckons readers to discover how God meets people exactly where they are while calling them toward greater spiritual maturity. Through seven-day journeys of daily reflection, Stevens uncovers the timeless principles embedded within these biblical lives. Readers will find fresh insights into themes of divine grace, transformation, and faithfulness—truths that echo across centuries and speak directly to contemporary struggles. This devotional cultivates spiritual growth and resilience while inviting deeper trust and honest introspection into one's personal faith story.
"My prayer is that readers will see themselves reflected in these biblical characters and understand that their story is part of God's greater narrative," said Stevens. "When we recognize how God worked faithfully in their lives, we gain confidence that He is equally faithful in ours."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott P. Stevens's insightful work equips believers with daily encouragement and biblical perspective. These reflections awaken renewed awe for God's unfailing faithfulness and empower readers to embrace a more authentic spiritual existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Echoes of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted Christian with over three decades of experience leading Bible studies for adults and young people, Stevens brings his pastoral heart and deep scriptural knowledge to every page. His lifelong commitment to helping others encounter God and strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ flows naturally through this reflective work. Stevens writes not as a distant theologian, but as a shepherd who understands the questions and doubts that accompany genuine faith.
"Echoes of Faith" beckons readers to discover how God meets people exactly where they are while calling them toward greater spiritual maturity. Through seven-day journeys of daily reflection, Stevens uncovers the timeless principles embedded within these biblical lives. Readers will find fresh insights into themes of divine grace, transformation, and faithfulness—truths that echo across centuries and speak directly to contemporary struggles. This devotional cultivates spiritual growth and resilience while inviting deeper trust and honest introspection into one's personal faith story.
"My prayer is that readers will see themselves reflected in these biblical characters and understand that their story is part of God's greater narrative," said Stevens. "When we recognize how God worked faithfully in their lives, we gain confidence that He is equally faithful in ours."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott P. Stevens's insightful work equips believers with daily encouragement and biblical perspective. These reflections awaken renewed awe for God's unfailing faithfulness and empower readers to embrace a more authentic spiritual existence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Echoes of Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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