Stevie Amos Burke NLPMP and Holistic Life Coach’s Newly Released "Music and Memory" Explores Emotional Healing Through Music and Guided Reflection
“Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stevie Amos Burke NLPMP and Holistic Life Coach is an interactive guided journal that helps readers use music as a tool for emotional expression, self-reflection, memory exploration, and personal growth.
Morrisville, NC, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook”: a reflective and interactive journey into emotional healing through the power of music. “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” is the creation of published author Stevie Amos Burke, an NLP Master Practitioner and holistic life coach whose personal experiences with trauma, recovery, and emotional healing inspired the development of this work. A survivor of the September 11 attacks, Burke has dedicated much of his work to emotional awareness, trauma recovery, self-reflection, and practical emotional healing. Through guided prompts and reflective exercises, “Music and Memory” encourages readers to explore the emotional impact music has had throughout different moments of their lives.
Burke shares, “Music has a unique way of reconnecting us to emotions, memories, relationships, and parts of ourselves we may have forgotten or avoided. This journal was designed to help people slow down, reflect, process emotions honestly, and better understand themselves through the songs and experiences that shaped them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” is part of Stevie Amos Burke’s The R.E.A.L. Healing Library, a collection of emotionally focused healing and self-reflection tools designed to support emotional awareness, personal growth, and practical healing. The workbook offers readers a creative and emotionally engaging approach to self-discovery, emotional processing, and personal growth through the universal language of music.
Consumers can purchase “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burke shares, “Music has a unique way of reconnecting us to emotions, memories, relationships, and parts of ourselves we may have forgotten or avoided. This journal was designed to help people slow down, reflect, process emotions honestly, and better understand themselves through the songs and experiences that shaped them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” is part of Stevie Amos Burke’s The R.E.A.L. Healing Library, a collection of emotionally focused healing and self-reflection tools designed to support emotional awareness, personal growth, and practical healing. The workbook offers readers a creative and emotionally engaging approach to self-discovery, emotional processing, and personal growth through the universal language of music.
Consumers can purchase “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories