Stevie Amos Burke NLPMP and Holistic Life Coach’s Newly Released "Music and Memory" Explores Emotional Healing Through Music and Guided Reflection

“Music and Memory: The Music Journaling Workbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stevie Amos Burke NLPMP and Holistic Life Coach is an interactive guided journal that helps readers use music as a tool for emotional expression, self-reflection, memory exploration, and personal growth.