Recent Release "HOURGLASS" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Elagai P. Roper Explores Humanity's Final Chance for Redemption as Time Reaches Its End
New Orleans, LA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elagai P. Roper has completed a new book "HOURGLASS": A BLIP IN ETERNITY, a riveting exploration of humanity's ultimate test. The narrative unfolds during the final grains of sand falling through a colossal timepiece suspended in space—a divine mechanism marking the end of an age. When the Creator's most beloved handiwork, formed in his likeness from dust, disobeyed a direct command and extinguished the light that clothed them, the Creator set in motion an ancient strategy: a brief window in eternity where dustlings could choose redemption or darkness, protected by assigned guardians in their struggle against overwhelming spiritual forces.
Pamela Roper draws from a lifetime of faith-centered experience as a former praise team director and co-youth pastor who once served as a missionary in the Philippines. After discovering her passion for writing while pursuing further education and teaching at the secondary level, she carried an unfulfilled creative vision for years until an extraordinary moment in church crystallized her purpose. The complete narrative—from beginning to end—was impressed upon her in that single service, and she devoted the next two years to weaving the intricate story that became this epic tale.
"HOURGLASS" plunges readers into a pulse-pounding battle between light and darkness as a diverse group of family and friends navigates six worldwide deceptions unleashed upon earth during humanity's final hours. One man's agonizing journey toward his eternal destiny becomes the emotional anchor of this sweeping narrative, where the formation of a special forces unit of Light Guardians collides with a symbiotically merged AI-human entity whose corrupted algorithms serve the ancient king of Tyre in a last desperate assault against the Creator's design. Readers will discover how grace operates in the face of apocalyptic trials, what it truly means to choose light over void, and whether redemption remains possible when time itself is running out.
"The images that flooded my mind during those two years of creation demanded to be shared," said author Elagai P. Roper. "This story isn't merely an adventure—it's an invitation to examine our own choices between light and darkness in whatever final season we inhabit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elagai P. Roper's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable journey through spiritual warfare, divine mercy, and the transformative power of choosing redemption. This enthralling narrative challenges audiences to contemplate their own eternal destinies while celebrating the guardian protection extended to humanity during its darkest hour.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "HOURGLASS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pamela Roper draws from a lifetime of faith-centered experience as a former praise team director and co-youth pastor who once served as a missionary in the Philippines. After discovering her passion for writing while pursuing further education and teaching at the secondary level, she carried an unfulfilled creative vision for years until an extraordinary moment in church crystallized her purpose. The complete narrative—from beginning to end—was impressed upon her in that single service, and she devoted the next two years to weaving the intricate story that became this epic tale.
"HOURGLASS" plunges readers into a pulse-pounding battle between light and darkness as a diverse group of family and friends navigates six worldwide deceptions unleashed upon earth during humanity's final hours. One man's agonizing journey toward his eternal destiny becomes the emotional anchor of this sweeping narrative, where the formation of a special forces unit of Light Guardians collides with a symbiotically merged AI-human entity whose corrupted algorithms serve the ancient king of Tyre in a last desperate assault against the Creator's design. Readers will discover how grace operates in the face of apocalyptic trials, what it truly means to choose light over void, and whether redemption remains possible when time itself is running out.
"The images that flooded my mind during those two years of creation demanded to be shared," said author Elagai P. Roper. "This story isn't merely an adventure—it's an invitation to examine our own choices between light and darkness in whatever final season we inhabit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elagai P. Roper's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable journey through spiritual warfare, divine mercy, and the transformative power of choosing redemption. This enthralling narrative challenges audiences to contemplate their own eternal destinies while celebrating the guardian protection extended to humanity during its darkest hour.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "HOURGLASS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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