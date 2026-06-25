Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes’s Newly Released "Pursuing The One Thing Necessary" is a Reflective and Inspiring Novel-Memoir Exploring Faith, Identity, and Holiness
“Pursuing The One Thing Necessary” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes is a deeply personal and thought-provoking work that blends fiction and memoir, guiding readers through the spiritual formation of a young man seeking purpose, wisdom, and sainthood.
Bellville, IL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary”: a compelling novel that weaves lived experience with spiritual reflection, inviting readers into the interior life of a soul in search of God’s will. “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary” is the creation of published author, Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes, an eighty-nine-year-old retired Catholic priest who shares his life story through a novelized memoir that reflects nearly all of his real experiences. Once a fighter, he was shaped by his father into both a warrior and a scholar, a journey mirrored in his protagonist, Father Patrick, who ultimately strives for sainthood. Through this blend of fiction and truth, Father Leo explores faith, growth, and the pursuit of holiness. His writing has also appeared in The Homiletic and Pastoral Review, where two of his articles have been published.
Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes shares, “This is a story about a boy named Patrick, born in the American heartland during the Great Depression. His story covers his formative years, from a ten-year-old boy to a young man of thirty. This fictitious novel is inspired by actual events and experiences from the lives of the author and others. Patrick is a fighter who learns to fight more effectively with words, but he never loses his fighting spirit. He becomes a scholar after learning the value and importance of education from his father, a man who had to earn money and was unable to finish high school yet was committed to a lifetime of self education through reading. Patrick loves God but often feels unworthy until God touches his heart and sets him on the path of “Pursuing the One Thing Necessary.” We are all on this path, whatever we may believe. Don’t get lost in the weeds!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes’s new book offers readers a moving exploration of decision-making, vocation, and spiritual growth, encouraging each person to reflect on their own journey and the “one thing necessary” that gives life its deepest meaning.
Consumers can purchase “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes shares, “This is a story about a boy named Patrick, born in the American heartland during the Great Depression. His story covers his formative years, from a ten-year-old boy to a young man of thirty. This fictitious novel is inspired by actual events and experiences from the lives of the author and others. Patrick is a fighter who learns to fight more effectively with words, but he never loses his fighting spirit. He becomes a scholar after learning the value and importance of education from his father, a man who had to earn money and was unable to finish high school yet was committed to a lifetime of self education through reading. Patrick loves God but often feels unworthy until God touches his heart and sets him on the path of “Pursuing the One Thing Necessary.” We are all on this path, whatever we may believe. Don’t get lost in the weeds!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leo Joseph Patrick Hayes’s new book offers readers a moving exploration of decision-making, vocation, and spiritual growth, encouraging each person to reflect on their own journey and the “one thing necessary” that gives life its deepest meaning.
Consumers can purchase “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pursuing The One Thing Necessary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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