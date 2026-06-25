Recent Release, "God's Rainbow Touches Earth," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Carolena Williams, Explores God's Eternal Covenant Through Nature's Wonder
Union City, CA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carolena Williams has completed a new book, "God's Rainbow Touches Earth," which invites readers into a deeper understanding of God's promise as revealed in Genesis 9:13. Through the lens of this radiant natural phenomenon, Williams shares how rainbows serve as tangible reminders of God's covenant with humanity—a sign that He will never again flood the earth and that His return is certain. The narrative weaves biblical truth with everyday moments of wonder, showing how children and adults alike experience joy when witnessing a rainbow's appearance.
Williams's journey to writing this work stems from her personal encounters with God's creative beauty and her desire to help others recognize His presence in nature. She believes that when we witness a rainbow, we're experiencing a direct connection to God's promise and His faithfulness across generations. Her reflections on how rainbows spark imagination reveal her tender understanding of how God's creation impacts both young and mature hearts alike.
In "God's Rainbow Touches Earth," readers will discover that this symbol represents far more than meteorological beauty. The work illuminates themes of hope, gratitude, and unwavering faith in God's word. Williams invites her audience to reflect on what the rainbow personally signifies to them, creating space for spiritual awakening and renewed confidence in God's eternal promises. Through Scripture and sincere testimony, she demonstrates how recognizing God's rainbow can transform our daily gratitude and strengthen our anticipation of His coming return.
"When I see God's rainbow, I'm reminded of His promise that He is coming back one day to bring His children home to heaven with Him," said Williams. "My prayer is that every reader will find hope, joy, and faith through understanding this beautiful sign of God's covenant."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolena Williams's heartwarming work offers families and individuals a meaningful way to connect Scripture with creation. Readers of all ages will find encouragement to see God's fingerprint in nature and to embrace the comfort His promises provide.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "God's Rainbow Touches Earth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams's journey to writing this work stems from her personal encounters with God's creative beauty and her desire to help others recognize His presence in nature. She believes that when we witness a rainbow, we're experiencing a direct connection to God's promise and His faithfulness across generations. Her reflections on how rainbows spark imagination reveal her tender understanding of how God's creation impacts both young and mature hearts alike.
In "God's Rainbow Touches Earth," readers will discover that this symbol represents far more than meteorological beauty. The work illuminates themes of hope, gratitude, and unwavering faith in God's word. Williams invites her audience to reflect on what the rainbow personally signifies to them, creating space for spiritual awakening and renewed confidence in God's eternal promises. Through Scripture and sincere testimony, she demonstrates how recognizing God's rainbow can transform our daily gratitude and strengthen our anticipation of His coming return.
"When I see God's rainbow, I'm reminded of His promise that He is coming back one day to bring His children home to heaven with Him," said Williams. "My prayer is that every reader will find hope, joy, and faith through understanding this beautiful sign of God's covenant."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolena Williams's heartwarming work offers families and individuals a meaningful way to connect Scripture with creation. Readers of all ages will find encouragement to see God's fingerprint in nature and to embrace the comfort His promises provide.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "God's Rainbow Touches Earth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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