Recent Release, "More than Just an Educator," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sherise Webb, Explores How Wisdom Transforms Education Beyond Convention
Crofton, MD, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherise Webb has completed a new book, titled, "More than Just an Educator," which invites readers into a transformative exploration of what true education means when it transcends traditional classroom boundaries. The work addresses those who sense that something profound awaits beyond blank pages and empty vessels—whether you're an educator seeking deeper purpose or a learner hungry for authentic growth. Webb presents education not merely as skill-building or passion-driven work, but as a calling rooted in spiritual foundation and divine purpose that unlocks hidden potential in both teachers and students alike.
Webb's background as lead pastor of the Odenton Church of God in Odenton, Maryland, combined with her extensive experience as an educator and principal, infuses her writing with both spiritual authority and practical classroom wisdom. She has served on multiple boards throughout the DELMARVADC region and taught in both Howard County and Anne Arundel County Public School Systems, bringing credibility and authenticity to her insights. Her passion for helping people discover their divine calling and unique purpose shines throughout her work, drawing from years spent mentoring youth and adults to become strategic thinkers across academics, leadership, and biblical studies.
In "More than Just an Educator," readers will discover how to cultivate wisdom, knowledge, and understanding in spaces greater than mere potential and more intentional than conventional planning. The book challenges educators and leaders to stop chasing trends and instead become the trendsetters within their spheres of influence. Webb equips readers with tools to stretch into their true capacity, revealing the breadth and depth of who they are and those around them. Whether you serve as a trainer, trainee, pastor, or community leader, this work offers a roadmap for becoming the fuller version of yourself that your team, students, and congregation are awaiting.
"This book was designed to capture the imagination of readers, harness the root of education, and cultivate it in a space that is greater than potential and more than intentional," said Webb. "I wrote this for anyone ready to discover their divine purpose and create something new in their sphere of influence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherise Webb's enlightening work equips educators and leaders with spiritual and practical wisdom to transform their influence. Readers will discover how aligning education with divine purpose creates lasting impact far beyond traditional measures of success.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "More than Just an Educator" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Webb's background as lead pastor of the Odenton Church of God in Odenton, Maryland, combined with her extensive experience as an educator and principal, infuses her writing with both spiritual authority and practical classroom wisdom. She has served on multiple boards throughout the DELMARVADC region and taught in both Howard County and Anne Arundel County Public School Systems, bringing credibility and authenticity to her insights. Her passion for helping people discover their divine calling and unique purpose shines throughout her work, drawing from years spent mentoring youth and adults to become strategic thinkers across academics, leadership, and biblical studies.
In "More than Just an Educator," readers will discover how to cultivate wisdom, knowledge, and understanding in spaces greater than mere potential and more intentional than conventional planning. The book challenges educators and leaders to stop chasing trends and instead become the trendsetters within their spheres of influence. Webb equips readers with tools to stretch into their true capacity, revealing the breadth and depth of who they are and those around them. Whether you serve as a trainer, trainee, pastor, or community leader, this work offers a roadmap for becoming the fuller version of yourself that your team, students, and congregation are awaiting.
"This book was designed to capture the imagination of readers, harness the root of education, and cultivate it in a space that is greater than potential and more than intentional," said Webb. "I wrote this for anyone ready to discover their divine purpose and create something new in their sphere of influence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherise Webb's enlightening work equips educators and leaders with spiritual and practical wisdom to transform their influence. Readers will discover how aligning education with divine purpose creates lasting impact far beyond traditional measures of success.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "More than Just an Educator" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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