New Epoxy Garage Floor Coating Specialist Launches to Serve Edmond and Northwest Oklahoma City Corridor
Edmond Floor Coating Pros brings professional-grade polyaspartic and epoxy systems to Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia homeowners.
Edmond, OK, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edmond Floor Coating Pros, a new residential floor coating specialist, has launched to serve homeowners throughout Edmond and the greater northwest Oklahoma City corridor. The company offers professional epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating, decorative flake systems, and basement floor coating for residential properties across Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia.
Unlike national franchise painters who offer epoxy as a side service, Edmond Floor Coating Pros focuses exclusively on concrete floor coatings — bringing commercial-grade materials and proper surface preparation to residential garages and basements in one of Oklahoma's fastest-growing suburban markets.
"Edmond homeowners invest seriously in their properties, and the garage is no exception," said a company spokesperson. "We saw a gap in the market for a coating specialist — not a general contractor who does epoxy on the side, but a company where floor coatings are the only thing we do. That focus translates directly into better results and longer-lasting floors."
Professional-Grade Systems Built for Oklahoma's Climate
The company uses commercial-quality polyaspartic and epoxy coating systems engineered to handle Oklahoma's temperature extremes, humidity, and freeze-thaw cycles — conditions that cause big-box epoxy kits to peel within a few seasons. Every installation begins with diamond grinding to mechanically profile the concrete surface, creating the bond strength that makes coatings last 10 to 20 years rather than two or three.
Most standard two-car garage projects are completed in a single day, with floors ready for vehicle traffic within 72 hours. The company offers free in-home estimates throughout its service area with no obligation.
Serving the Fastest-Growing Corridor in the OKC Metro
Edmond and its surrounding communities — Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia — represent some of the most active residential growth in the Oklahoma City metro. New construction is adding thousands of garage slabs annually, while established homeowners in communities like Oak Tree, Coffee Creek, and the Deer Creek school district corridor are upgrading existing spaces to match the quality of the rest of their properties.
"These are communities where homeowners take pride in every detail of their property," the spokesperson added. "A finished garage floor is one of the highest-impact upgrades you can make — it's visible, it's practical, and it lasts for decades. We're seeing strong demand from both new construction homeowners who want to coat a fresh slab before they move anything in, and established homeowners who are finally ready to deal with a floor that's been bothering them for years."
Services Available
Edmond Floor Coating Pros offers the following services for residential and light commercial properties throughout northwest Oklahoma County and surrounding areas:
Epoxy garage floor coating
Polyaspartic floor coating (faster cure, superior UV resistance)
Decorative flake and chip systems in dozens of color combinations
Basement floor coating with moisture-tolerant systems
Interior concrete sealing
Free in-home estimates are available throughout Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia.
Contact
Edmond Floor Coating Pros
Phone: (405) 925-1516
Website: https://www.edmondfloorcoating.com Email: info@edmondfloorcoating.com
Service Areas: Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, Arcadia and most of the OKC metropolitan area.
Unlike national franchise painters who offer epoxy as a side service, Edmond Floor Coating Pros focuses exclusively on concrete floor coatings — bringing commercial-grade materials and proper surface preparation to residential garages and basements in one of Oklahoma's fastest-growing suburban markets.
"Edmond homeowners invest seriously in their properties, and the garage is no exception," said a company spokesperson. "We saw a gap in the market for a coating specialist — not a general contractor who does epoxy on the side, but a company where floor coatings are the only thing we do. That focus translates directly into better results and longer-lasting floors."
Professional-Grade Systems Built for Oklahoma's Climate
The company uses commercial-quality polyaspartic and epoxy coating systems engineered to handle Oklahoma's temperature extremes, humidity, and freeze-thaw cycles — conditions that cause big-box epoxy kits to peel within a few seasons. Every installation begins with diamond grinding to mechanically profile the concrete surface, creating the bond strength that makes coatings last 10 to 20 years rather than two or three.
Most standard two-car garage projects are completed in a single day, with floors ready for vehicle traffic within 72 hours. The company offers free in-home estimates throughout its service area with no obligation.
Serving the Fastest-Growing Corridor in the OKC Metro
Edmond and its surrounding communities — Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia — represent some of the most active residential growth in the Oklahoma City metro. New construction is adding thousands of garage slabs annually, while established homeowners in communities like Oak Tree, Coffee Creek, and the Deer Creek school district corridor are upgrading existing spaces to match the quality of the rest of their properties.
"These are communities where homeowners take pride in every detail of their property," the spokesperson added. "A finished garage floor is one of the highest-impact upgrades you can make — it's visible, it's practical, and it lasts for decades. We're seeing strong demand from both new construction homeowners who want to coat a fresh slab before they move anything in, and established homeowners who are finally ready to deal with a floor that's been bothering them for years."
Services Available
Edmond Floor Coating Pros offers the following services for residential and light commercial properties throughout northwest Oklahoma County and surrounding areas:
Epoxy garage floor coating
Polyaspartic floor coating (faster cure, superior UV resistance)
Decorative flake and chip systems in dozens of color combinations
Basement floor coating with moisture-tolerant systems
Interior concrete sealing
Free in-home estimates are available throughout Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia.
Contact
Edmond Floor Coating Pros
Phone: (405) 925-1516
Website: https://www.edmondfloorcoating.com Email: info@edmondfloorcoating.com
Service Areas: Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, Arcadia and most of the OKC metropolitan area.
Contact
Edmond Floor Coating ProsContact
Ginger Allen
405-925-1516
www.edmondfloorcoating.com
Ginger Allen
405-925-1516
www.edmondfloorcoating.com
Categories