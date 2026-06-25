Recent Release, "Faith in Death," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Franklin Montgomery, Explores How Faith Transforms Our Understanding of Life's Final Season
Glendale, AZ, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Franklin Montgomery has completed a new book, "Faith in Death: The Butterfly," a faith-filled guide designed for families navigating the profound moments at the end of life. Drawing from Scripture, personal experience, and his work as a chaplain, Montgomery offers clarity about hospice care while providing solace for those wrestling with loss. The subtitle, The Butterfly, reflects a central metaphor throughout the work—that death represents not an ending but a metamorphosis into eternal life. Readers will discover practical wisdom woven together with spiritual insight, creating a resource that acknowledges both the difficulty and the sacred beauty of death's approach.
As a devoted chaplain with decades of ministry experience, Franklin brings authentic compassion to conversations many find difficult to navigate. His background in both worship leadership and pastoral care has equipped him to address the emotional and spiritual dimensions of grief with sensitivity and depth. Having walked through personal loss, including the death of his own mother, he understands the terrain he describes. Married to his wife Adrienne for over twenty-six years and father to four sons, Franklin's perspective emerges from genuine human experience alongside his professional calling.
In "Faith in Death” readers will encounter themes of transformation, eternal hope, and God's unchanging presence during life's most vulnerable season. The stakes are deeply personal: whether someone is accompanying a loved one toward death or processing profound grief afterward. Through these pages, Montgomery reminds us that while death confronts us with mystery, faith anchors us in truth. Readers will discover that peace is possible, that God remains present in suffering, and that what appears to be an ending often opens into something far more beautiful than we imagined.
"Writing this book was both my obligation and my privilege," said Montgomery. "When we stand at death's threshold with our loved ones, we need more than medical information—we need spiritual anchoring and the assurance that God's promises hold steady. My prayer is that readers find in these words the comfort and clarity that carried my family through our own loss, and that they glimpse the hope waiting on the other side of grief."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Franklin Montgomery's enlightening work offers families a steady guide through life's most challenging transition. This resource transforms how we perceive death by revealing it as the prelude to resurrection and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this compassionate work can purchase "Faith in Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted chaplain with decades of ministry experience, Franklin brings authentic compassion to conversations many find difficult to navigate. His background in both worship leadership and pastoral care has equipped him to address the emotional and spiritual dimensions of grief with sensitivity and depth. Having walked through personal loss, including the death of his own mother, he understands the terrain he describes. Married to his wife Adrienne for over twenty-six years and father to four sons, Franklin's perspective emerges from genuine human experience alongside his professional calling.
In "Faith in Death” readers will encounter themes of transformation, eternal hope, and God's unchanging presence during life's most vulnerable season. The stakes are deeply personal: whether someone is accompanying a loved one toward death or processing profound grief afterward. Through these pages, Montgomery reminds us that while death confronts us with mystery, faith anchors us in truth. Readers will discover that peace is possible, that God remains present in suffering, and that what appears to be an ending often opens into something far more beautiful than we imagined.
"Writing this book was both my obligation and my privilege," said Montgomery. "When we stand at death's threshold with our loved ones, we need more than medical information—we need spiritual anchoring and the assurance that God's promises hold steady. My prayer is that readers find in these words the comfort and clarity that carried my family through our own loss, and that they glimpse the hope waiting on the other side of grief."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Franklin Montgomery's enlightening work offers families a steady guide through life's most challenging transition. This resource transforms how we perceive death by revealing it as the prelude to resurrection and renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this compassionate work can purchase "Faith in Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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