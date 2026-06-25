Kevin J. Orr’s Newly Released "Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!" is an Empowering Guide to Biblical Manhood and Spiritual Growth
“Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin J. Orr is an inspiring resource that equips men to grow in faith, build meaningful relationships, and live with purpose through practical, Christ-centered principles.
Jacksonville, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!”: an encouraging and practical guide for men seeking to strengthen their faith and relationships. “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!” is the creation of published author, Kevin J. Orr, a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in a wide range of roles, including paratrooper, medevac pilot, and medical service corps officer. He has been married to his wife, Rose, for over thirty-eight years, and together they have raised two daughters while building a life in Northeast Florida. An avid outdoorsman, he completed a solo hike of more than 1,700 miles on the Appalachian Trail, where he shared his faith with people from around the world. Passionate about encouraging others, Kevin now focuses on connecting with men and helping them recognize their God-given purpose and potential.
Orr shares, “Welcome to a New Perspective on Men!
Welcome to Sharp Iron Men!
With all the stress, chaos, and hurry in the modern world, it is easy to forget that men were made in God’s image to live lives full of purpose and excitement. We should recognize the fact that we are meant to live abundantly with joy. Not everything we do as men needs to be a chore.
Being a man is not meant to be easy, but it is meant to be rewarding. Manhood is a team sport and requires both individual and collective strength.
Let’s explore the various facets of manhood and equip some great tools for reaching goals and improving specific areas of our lives. (Ironically, one area to consider improving is not worrying too much about improving everything!)
Simply put, men have a built-in need to connect more closely with God and with other men in both faith-based and everyday practical ways. We were never meant to be alone as we struggle, toil, achieve, and triumph during this amazing life!
Remember, it’s SIMPLE:
Sharp Iron Men Pray, Love, and Engage.
GET SHARP!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin J. Orr’s new book encourages men to pursue a life of strength, purpose, and faith while supporting one another in both everyday challenges and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Orr shares, “Welcome to a New Perspective on Men!
Welcome to Sharp Iron Men!
With all the stress, chaos, and hurry in the modern world, it is easy to forget that men were made in God’s image to live lives full of purpose and excitement. We should recognize the fact that we are meant to live abundantly with joy. Not everything we do as men needs to be a chore.
Being a man is not meant to be easy, but it is meant to be rewarding. Manhood is a team sport and requires both individual and collective strength.
Let’s explore the various facets of manhood and equip some great tools for reaching goals and improving specific areas of our lives. (Ironically, one area to consider improving is not worrying too much about improving everything!)
Simply put, men have a built-in need to connect more closely with God and with other men in both faith-based and everyday practical ways. We were never meant to be alone as we struggle, toil, achieve, and triumph during this amazing life!
Remember, it’s SIMPLE:
Sharp Iron Men Pray, Love, and Engage.
GET SHARP!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin J. Orr’s new book encourages men to pursue a life of strength, purpose, and faith while supporting one another in both everyday challenges and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharp Iron Men: Become a Sharper Man!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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