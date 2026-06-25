Recent Release, "A Day at the Farm," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Marsha Spaulding, Invites Young Readers Into a Delightful Adventure on Grandparents' Land
Decatur, IN, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marsha Spaulding has completed a new book, "A Day at the Farm," a charming children's story that follows an eight-year-old girl as she visits her grandparents' property for an unforgettable experience. From the moment she arrives, the young protagonist discovers a world filled with fascinating creatures waiting to meet her. With her grandpa by her side, she embarks on a heartwarming journey of feeding and caring for the animals, learning valuable lessons about responsibility and connection with nature along the way.
As a devoted grandmother to eight grandchildren and a lifelong Indiana resident, Marsha draws upon her genuine love for family and outdoor experiences. Her passion for hiking, camping, and creating lasting memories with loved ones shines through every page. These personal connections have shaped her understanding of how children discover wonder in simple, everyday moments, and she translates that authentic warmth into her storytelling.
"A Day at the Farm" by Marsha Spaulding captures the sweet innocence of childhood exploration and the special bond between generations. Readers will discover the gentle magic that unfolds when a curious child interacts with various farm animals, each encounter bringing new excitement and understanding. The narrative celebrates the beauty of rural life and the irreplaceable gift of time spent with grandparents who patiently guide young learners through meaningful experiences.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the joy my grandchildren experience when they visit the farm," said Spaulding. "Through this book, I hope to inspire young readers to appreciate animals, embrace outdoor adventures, and cherish their family connections."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Spaulding's uplifting work provides children with an engaging introduction to farm life. Young readers will develop a deeper appreciation for animals and the natural world while enjoying quality storytelling that celebrates family bonds.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Day at the Farm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted grandmother to eight grandchildren and a lifelong Indiana resident, Marsha draws upon her genuine love for family and outdoor experiences. Her passion for hiking, camping, and creating lasting memories with loved ones shines through every page. These personal connections have shaped her understanding of how children discover wonder in simple, everyday moments, and she translates that authentic warmth into her storytelling.
"A Day at the Farm" by Marsha Spaulding captures the sweet innocence of childhood exploration and the special bond between generations. Readers will discover the gentle magic that unfolds when a curious child interacts with various farm animals, each encounter bringing new excitement and understanding. The narrative celebrates the beauty of rural life and the irreplaceable gift of time spent with grandparents who patiently guide young learners through meaningful experiences.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the joy my grandchildren experience when they visit the farm," said Spaulding. "Through this book, I hope to inspire young readers to appreciate animals, embrace outdoor adventures, and cherish their family connections."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Spaulding's uplifting work provides children with an engaging introduction to farm life. Young readers will develop a deeper appreciation for animals and the natural world while enjoying quality storytelling that celebrates family bonds.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Day at the Farm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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