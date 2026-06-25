Author Iverilyn Rodriguez Invites Readers on a Heartfelt Journey of Faith, Growth, and Discovery in Her New Book, "Arriving: A Journey Toward Becoming"
Hawthorne, NJ, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In “Arriving: A Journey Toward Becoming,” Iverilyn Rodriguez invites readers to pause, reflect, and recognize where they are. She hopes that readers will identify what may be keeping them from moving forward, discover purpose within their present season, and find the faith and courage to continue becoming who God created them to be.
This book is a testimony from the author's personal experience. She was achieving her goals, growing in Christ, and yet she still sensed that something was missing—a quiet prompting that led her to pause, seek God, and allow Him to reveal what might be standing in the way. Her journey reflects the reality at the heart of “Arriving”: even while moving forward, a person can still feel stuck and uncertain about how to take the next step. It was through surrendering that uncertainty to God that she began to understand what was beneath it all.
“Arriving” then reveals how surrender can become the beginning of a deeper journey with God. In that place where He begins to uncover the root of what may be holding you back and brings clarity to what you have been feeling.
“Arriving” is not simply about reaching a destination. It begins with acknowledging where you are, embracing the present season, naming what is holding you back, recognizing what may be missing, and allowing God to begin His work from where you are.
This book is written for anyone who feels stuck, discouraged, uncertain, or caught between where they are and where God is leading them. “Arriving” offers personal reflections, biblical wisdom, and practical encouragement. Readers are reminded that no part of their journey is wasted. Every season carries meaning, every step offers growth, and even places of delay can become sacred spaces of preparation.
Whether you are pursuing a dream, searching for direction, rebuilding after disappointment, or longing for a fresh beginning, this book offers hope and a renewed perspective. It encourages you to trust that God is faithfully at work—even when the path ahead is not yet clear.
"My prayer is that readers will see themselves within these pages and find the courage to continue moving forward. I want them to understand that God has a purpose for every part of their journey and that arriving is not simply reaching a destination—it is the lifelong process of becoming who He created them to be.
" Philippians 1:6:
“He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Arriving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
This book is a testimony from the author's personal experience. She was achieving her goals, growing in Christ, and yet she still sensed that something was missing—a quiet prompting that led her to pause, seek God, and allow Him to reveal what might be standing in the way. Her journey reflects the reality at the heart of “Arriving”: even while moving forward, a person can still feel stuck and uncertain about how to take the next step. It was through surrendering that uncertainty to God that she began to understand what was beneath it all.
“Arriving” then reveals how surrender can become the beginning of a deeper journey with God. In that place where He begins to uncover the root of what may be holding you back and brings clarity to what you have been feeling.
“Arriving” is not simply about reaching a destination. It begins with acknowledging where you are, embracing the present season, naming what is holding you back, recognizing what may be missing, and allowing God to begin His work from where you are.
This book is written for anyone who feels stuck, discouraged, uncertain, or caught between where they are and where God is leading them. “Arriving” offers personal reflections, biblical wisdom, and practical encouragement. Readers are reminded that no part of their journey is wasted. Every season carries meaning, every step offers growth, and even places of delay can become sacred spaces of preparation.
Whether you are pursuing a dream, searching for direction, rebuilding after disappointment, or longing for a fresh beginning, this book offers hope and a renewed perspective. It encourages you to trust that God is faithfully at work—even when the path ahead is not yet clear.
"My prayer is that readers will see themselves within these pages and find the courage to continue moving forward. I want them to understand that God has a purpose for every part of their journey and that arriving is not simply reaching a destination—it is the lifelong process of becoming who He created them to be.
" Philippians 1:6:
“He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Arriving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories