Recent Release, "His Alignment," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Terrie Parker, Provides Biblical Principles for Stewarding the Power of Words
Raleigh, NC, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terrie Parker has completed a new book, "His Alignment": Body of Christ, a spiritually rich exploration of how God's Word becomes the foundation for absolute truth in every believer's life. Drawing from Scripture, particularly Matthew 24:35, Parker illuminates the eternal nature of God's promises and their practical application in daily living. The book centers on a compelling metaphor: just as a bit controls a horse and a rudder steers a ship, the tongue—given by God as an instrument, tool, and weapon of victory—directs the entire course of a believer's life. This foundational premise invites readers to recognize their own power and responsibility in speaking life into existence.
Parker brings authentic authority to this message through her extensive leadership journey. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she currently serves in a fivefold ministry alongside her husband at Glad Tidings Worship Ministries in Durham. Her commitment to spiritual formation is evidenced through rigorous training in spiritual warfare and prophetic development under the mentorship of respected leaders including Graham Cooke and John Eckhardt. Beyond her ministerial role, Parker founded Sisters Embracing Sisters, an organization dedicated to bringing healing and deliverance to women. Her life reflects the very principles she teaches—dedication to maturity, faith-filled service, and kingdom advancement.
Within "His Alignment," readers will discover the liberating truth that life and death rest in the power of the tongue, challenging them to examine their speech patterns and realign them with God's standards. Parker's message goes beyond theory; she equips believers to become captains of their own ships, navigating life's strongest winds through intentional, faith-declaring words. The stakes are profound: by embracing these principles, readers unlock their potential to live abundantly while building God's kingdom. This insightful work offers more than instruction—it presents a pathway to transformation rooted in biblical authority and tested through Parker's own compelling spiritual journey.
From the author, "I want to bring awareness of how the tongue was given as an instrument, a tool, and a weapon of victory from God to every believer. You are powerful with the proper use of controlling your tongue, and as we speak life, we enjoy the fruit of our lips—living the good life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrie Parker's excellent work equips believers with biblical foundations for stewarding their words with kingdom authority. Readers will experience lasting transformation as they align their speech with God's absolute truth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "His Alignment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Parker brings authentic authority to this message through her extensive leadership journey. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she currently serves in a fivefold ministry alongside her husband at Glad Tidings Worship Ministries in Durham. Her commitment to spiritual formation is evidenced through rigorous training in spiritual warfare and prophetic development under the mentorship of respected leaders including Graham Cooke and John Eckhardt. Beyond her ministerial role, Parker founded Sisters Embracing Sisters, an organization dedicated to bringing healing and deliverance to women. Her life reflects the very principles she teaches—dedication to maturity, faith-filled service, and kingdom advancement.
Within "His Alignment," readers will discover the liberating truth that life and death rest in the power of the tongue, challenging them to examine their speech patterns and realign them with God's standards. Parker's message goes beyond theory; she equips believers to become captains of their own ships, navigating life's strongest winds through intentional, faith-declaring words. The stakes are profound: by embracing these principles, readers unlock their potential to live abundantly while building God's kingdom. This insightful work offers more than instruction—it presents a pathway to transformation rooted in biblical authority and tested through Parker's own compelling spiritual journey.
From the author, "I want to bring awareness of how the tongue was given as an instrument, a tool, and a weapon of victory from God to every believer. You are powerful with the proper use of controlling your tongue, and as we speak life, we enjoy the fruit of our lips—living the good life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrie Parker's excellent work equips believers with biblical foundations for stewarding their words with kingdom authority. Readers will experience lasting transformation as they align their speech with God's absolute truth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "His Alignment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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