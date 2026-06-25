Recent Release, "Novus Ordo," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Richard Moore, Guides Readers Through Latin Language and Pronunciation in Traditional Catholic Mass
Covington, LA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Moore has completed a new book, "Novus Ordo: Rite of the Mass," designed as a comprehensive resource for priests, laypeople, and anyone seeking deeper knowledge of liturgical Latin. This work addresses a genuine need in Catholic communities by providing clear explanations of how to pronounce Latin words correctly, where to place verbal accents, and how to understand the sacred language that forms the heart of traditional worship. Whether you are encountering Latin for the first time or building upon previous study, this guide serves as both a teaching tool and a reference manual for meaningful participation in the Mass.
Moore brings substantial credentials to this undertaking. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served twenty years in the military, including in submarine operations, he later pursued advanced studies in both petroleum management and Latin. His academic journey took him to the Vatican itself, where he studied under Reverend Reginald Foster, the pope's renowned chief Latinist, attending the prestigious annual two-month Latin immersion program. Moore subsequently taught Latin at St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College in Louisiana for nine years, sharing his expertise with the next generation of seminarians and devoted students.
"Novus Ordo: Rite of the Mass" delves into the intricate details of ecclesiastical Latin while remaining accessible to readers of varying backgrounds. The book includes a practical vocabulary section for those with foundational Latin knowledge, selected psalms and well-known hymns presented with proper pronunciation, and a straightforward grammar overview that demystifies the language's structure. Readers will discover how to engage more fully with the liturgy, moving beyond mere recitation to genuine linguistic comprehension and spiritual connection.
"This book represents the culmination of my life's passion for Latin and the sacred traditions of the Church," said author Richard Moore. "I hope it brings clarity and deeper reverence to all who encounter these timeless words."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Moore's authoritative work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to approach Latin liturgy with understanding and grace. This resource transforms the experience of Mass attendance from passive observation into active, informed participation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Novus Ordo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moore brings substantial credentials to this undertaking. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served twenty years in the military, including in submarine operations, he later pursued advanced studies in both petroleum management and Latin. His academic journey took him to the Vatican itself, where he studied under Reverend Reginald Foster, the pope's renowned chief Latinist, attending the prestigious annual two-month Latin immersion program. Moore subsequently taught Latin at St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College in Louisiana for nine years, sharing his expertise with the next generation of seminarians and devoted students.
"Novus Ordo: Rite of the Mass" delves into the intricate details of ecclesiastical Latin while remaining accessible to readers of varying backgrounds. The book includes a practical vocabulary section for those with foundational Latin knowledge, selected psalms and well-known hymns presented with proper pronunciation, and a straightforward grammar overview that demystifies the language's structure. Readers will discover how to engage more fully with the liturgy, moving beyond mere recitation to genuine linguistic comprehension and spiritual connection.
"This book represents the culmination of my life's passion for Latin and the sacred traditions of the Church," said author Richard Moore. "I hope it brings clarity and deeper reverence to all who encounter these timeless words."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Moore's authoritative work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to approach Latin liturgy with understanding and grace. This resource transforms the experience of Mass attendance from passive observation into active, informed participation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Novus Ordo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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