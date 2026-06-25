Recent Release, "A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World," from Author JAGS, Invites Young Readers Into a Whimsical Town
Dallas, TX, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JAGS has completed a new book, "A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World," a delightful introduction to Dotsville, USA, where Do Dot and an engaging cast of personalities await discovery. Readers will stroll the Gallery of Stars alongside Tiki and Kiki Bird, encounter the lovable Boots The Clown, and flip through Do Dot's Photo Album—a treasure trove of entertaining anecdotes about the town and its distinctive residents. This interactive experience seamlessly blends storytelling with artistic expression, creating a captivating journey through a vibrant community.
JAGS crafted this work with young children in mind, drawing upon a deep understanding of what captures imagination during the formative years. The author's thoughtful approach to character development and world-building shines throughout, transforming each page into an opportunity for creative exploration and joyful discovery.
"A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World" celebrates the happiness and charm of its quirky dotty world while encouraging children to bring their own colors and personality to every illustration. Young readers will find themselves enchanted by the wholesome adventures that unfold, forming meaningful connections with characters who feel like cherished friends.
"I wanted to create something that would spark joy and imagination in children while giving them a space where their creativity could truly flourish," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JAGS's charming work offers children an imaginative escape into a heartwarming community. This vibrant coloring book promises hours of engaging entertainment while nurturing artistic development.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
JAGS crafted this work with young children in mind, drawing upon a deep understanding of what captures imagination during the formative years. The author's thoughtful approach to character development and world-building shines throughout, transforming each page into an opportunity for creative exploration and joyful discovery.
"A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World" celebrates the happiness and charm of its quirky dotty world while encouraging children to bring their own colors and personality to every illustration. Young readers will find themselves enchanted by the wholesome adventures that unfold, forming meaningful connections with characters who feel like cherished friends.
"I wanted to create something that would spark joy and imagination in children while giving them a space where their creativity could truly flourish," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JAGS's charming work offers children an imaginative escape into a heartwarming community. This vibrant coloring book promises hours of engaging entertainment while nurturing artistic development.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Premier Coloring Book Introducing Do Dot, Family & Friends to the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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