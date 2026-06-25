Recent Release, "Heart of a Lion," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nesha Latin, is a Faith-Filled Narrative Exploring Resilience and Divine Providence
New Orleans, LA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nesha Latin has completed a new book "Heart of a Lion" that details her poignant journey through the challenges of marriage and the personal crisis that follows. Rooted in her newfound relationship with her heavenly father, this is a testament that one must weather the storm in order to witness the rainbow on the other side.
The author's background as a first-time writer with a lifelong love of reading is woven seamlessly into the narrative, lending an authentic and vulnerable voice to her debut novel. Nesha Latin's deeply personal experiences of heartbreak and forgiveness, buoyed by God's grace, form the core of this inspiring and thought-provoking work.
"Heart of a Lion" by Nesha Latin is a stirring exploration of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of surrendering to a higher purpose. Readers will discover a profound narrative that challenges them to confront their own struggles with grace and unwavering hope.
"This book is a testament to the unwavering strength that can be found in the darkest of times, when we place our trust in the hands of a loving God," said author Nesha Latin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nesha Latin's eloquent work offers readers a profound and uplifting message of hope. This inspiring narrative will resonate with those seeking solace, redemption, and a deeper connection to their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Heart of a Lion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background as a first-time writer with a lifelong love of reading is woven seamlessly into the narrative, lending an authentic and vulnerable voice to her debut novel. Nesha Latin's deeply personal experiences of heartbreak and forgiveness, buoyed by God's grace, form the core of this inspiring and thought-provoking work.
"Heart of a Lion" by Nesha Latin is a stirring exploration of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of surrendering to a higher purpose. Readers will discover a profound narrative that challenges them to confront their own struggles with grace and unwavering hope.
"This book is a testament to the unwavering strength that can be found in the darkest of times, when we place our trust in the hands of a loving God," said author Nesha Latin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nesha Latin's eloquent work offers readers a profound and uplifting message of hope. This inspiring narrative will resonate with those seeking solace, redemption, and a deeper connection to their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Heart of a Lion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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