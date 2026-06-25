Recent Release, "Beauty from Ashes," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Amanda Tarquinio, Tells of a Woman Discovering Her Worth Through Surrender to God
New Boston, NH, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Tarquinio has completed a new book, "Beauty from Ashes": The Story of the Girl Whose Name Means Worthy of Love, a stirring memoir born from her deepest suffering and the profound healing that emerged from it. Through harrowing experiences beginning in her youngest years, Tarquinio had developed a distorted perception of God—believing he wanted to inflict pain upon her. She erected protective walls against both him and those around her, and with each wound, her painful beliefs seemed further validated. Yet one transformative moment of obedience changed everything when she heard God call her name, inviting her to raise her hands in surrender and entrust her entire life to him.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Tarquinio spent years navigating her spiritual development in seasons of darkness where her faith was forged through intimate encounters with God. These powerful moments reshaped her character in ways that would never have occurred otherwise, teaching her that God's timing, plans, and purposes for our lives are flawless. Her journey became one of standing in bold faith for the unseen until it manifested before her very eyes.
In "Beauty from Ashes," readers will discover how Tarquinio's testimony reveals the transformative power of surrender and the remarkable restoration that comes when we choose to trust God completely. Her vulnerable account speaks to anyone who has struggled with pain, rejection, or spiritual doubt, offering hope that redemption and wholeness are possible through genuine faith and obedience.
"I wrote this book in the midst of my greatest anguish and most sacred breakthrough," said Tarquinio. "My prayer is that every person who reads it will encounter the same loving God I found—one who transforms our wounds into wisdom and our ashes into beauty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Tarquinio's candid work offers readers a roadmap for spiritual transformation and healing. Her testimony demonstrates that no pain is wasted and no season of suffering is purposeless when surrendered to God's care.
Readers who wish to experience this redemptive work can purchase "Beauty from Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Tarquinio spent years navigating her spiritual development in seasons of darkness where her faith was forged through intimate encounters with God. These powerful moments reshaped her character in ways that would never have occurred otherwise, teaching her that God's timing, plans, and purposes for our lives are flawless. Her journey became one of standing in bold faith for the unseen until it manifested before her very eyes.
In "Beauty from Ashes," readers will discover how Tarquinio's testimony reveals the transformative power of surrender and the remarkable restoration that comes when we choose to trust God completely. Her vulnerable account speaks to anyone who has struggled with pain, rejection, or spiritual doubt, offering hope that redemption and wholeness are possible through genuine faith and obedience.
"I wrote this book in the midst of my greatest anguish and most sacred breakthrough," said Tarquinio. "My prayer is that every person who reads it will encounter the same loving God I found—one who transforms our wounds into wisdom and our ashes into beauty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Tarquinio's candid work offers readers a roadmap for spiritual transformation and healing. Her testimony demonstrates that no pain is wasted and no season of suffering is purposeless when surrendered to God's care.
Readers who wish to experience this redemptive work can purchase "Beauty from Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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