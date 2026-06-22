Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement.
New York, NY, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the digital asset market continues to grow and user demand for automated trading tools increases, quantitative trading technology is gradually moving from institutional environments to a broader user base.
Against this backdrop, Money Simpler announced the official launch of its one-click AI-powered automated quantitative tool, providing users who use USDC for settlement with access to automated quantitative trading features.
This tool integrates AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, and risk monitoring, aiming to help users understand and use quantitative trading tools more efficiently without the need for programming or complex configurations.
Simplify quantitative trading and address the challenges of using traditional tools
With the continued activity in the cryptocurrency, forex, futures, US stock, ETF, and commodity markets, more retail traders are starting to pay attention to quantitative and automated trading tools. However, for ordinary users, traditional quantitative trading often requires programming skills, complex API integration, and long-term market monitoring, making the overall learning and usage threshold quite high.
Money Simpler seeks to make AI-powered quantitative trading tools more accessible to retail traders through its lightweight product design.
The platform is centered around an AI-powered intelligent trading engine, integrating functions such as strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance tracking.
Users do not need to write code or build a trading system; they only need to complete basic registration to access available automated quantitative strategy tools.
Multi-Strategy Solutions for Different User Needs
Money Simpler offers a multi-tiered service plan covering various application scenarios, including beginner experiences, digital asset introductions, multi-asset tools, and full-market trading features, helping users at different stages choose quantitative trading tools based on their own needs and experience level.
Demo Trading Programme — Designed for new users who are new to quantitative trading tools, the platform provides virtual trading funds to help users understand the logic behind core strategies such as trend following and platform operation processes.
Basic Edition — Designed for entry-level users, covering mainstream digital asset markets, supporting USDC settlement, and featuring quantitative strategies such as trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion and basic risk control.
Professional Edition — Designed for users seeking broader market coverage. Beyond digital assets, it extends coverage to foreign exchange, stock index futures and commodities markets, introducing strategy tools such as momentum breakout, cross-market spreads, spot-futures arbitrage and Bollinger Bands.
All-Round Professional Edition — Designed for experienced users seeking access to a wider range of market tools, covering major global markets including digital assets, foreign exchange, futures, US equities, ETFs and commodities, and equipped with strategy tools such as multi-factor models, statistical arbitrage, dynamic hedging, market sentiment analysis and abnormal market condition detection.
Through its tiered service design, Money Simpler enables users of different experience levels to review AI-powered quantitative trading tools that align with their own objectives and risk preferences.
Easy Three-Step Operation to Activate AI Quantitative Trading Strategies
The platform has optimized the user experience, simplifying the onboarding and strategy activation process. Leveraging the USDC settlement system, users can access quantitative trading tools through the platform:
Step 1: Visit the Money Simpler website and register an account.
Step 2: Review available strategy tools and select an option based on personal preferences and risk tolerance.
Step 3: Use the platform’s USDC settlement system to activate available automated quantitative trading features.
The USDC settlement system supports digital asset trading operations.
Compared to traditional cross-border transactions and multi-currency settlement models, USDC, as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, is gradually becoming one of the settlement tools used in the digital asset market.
Money Simpler provides quantitative trading services to users who use USDC settlement. Users can access different markets and strategy configurations through a unified settlement system, reducing the operational complexity of multi-currency conversions and supporting account management.
By combining automated quantitative trading tools with the USDC settlement system, the platform aims to provide users with a digital asset trading experience that is easier to navigate.
Bringing Quantitative Trading Tools to a Wider User Base
While quantitative trading was previously primarily an institutional tool, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automated trading technologies, quantitative trading tools are gradually expanding from professional institutions to a wider range of users.
Money Simpler stated that it will continue to optimize its quantitative trading tools and strategy research capabilities to provide global users with automated trading technology and support the broader application of quantitative trading tools.
To learn more about available AI quantitative strategies and platform services, visit the Money Simpler official platform.
Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com
Email: info@moneysimpler.com
Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, trading, legal, or tax advice. Digital asset trading and other financial market activity involve risk, including possible loss of funds. Market conditions and asset prices may change. Historical data, backtesting results, and strategy performance are for reference only and do not represent or guarantee future performance.
Against this backdrop, Money Simpler announced the official launch of its one-click AI-powered automated quantitative tool, providing users who use USDC for settlement with access to automated quantitative trading features.
This tool integrates AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, and risk monitoring, aiming to help users understand and use quantitative trading tools more efficiently without the need for programming or complex configurations.
Simplify quantitative trading and address the challenges of using traditional tools
With the continued activity in the cryptocurrency, forex, futures, US stock, ETF, and commodity markets, more retail traders are starting to pay attention to quantitative and automated trading tools. However, for ordinary users, traditional quantitative trading often requires programming skills, complex API integration, and long-term market monitoring, making the overall learning and usage threshold quite high.
Money Simpler seeks to make AI-powered quantitative trading tools more accessible to retail traders through its lightweight product design.
The platform is centered around an AI-powered intelligent trading engine, integrating functions such as strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance tracking.
Users do not need to write code or build a trading system; they only need to complete basic registration to access available automated quantitative strategy tools.
Multi-Strategy Solutions for Different User Needs
Money Simpler offers a multi-tiered service plan covering various application scenarios, including beginner experiences, digital asset introductions, multi-asset tools, and full-market trading features, helping users at different stages choose quantitative trading tools based on their own needs and experience level.
Demo Trading Programme — Designed for new users who are new to quantitative trading tools, the platform provides virtual trading funds to help users understand the logic behind core strategies such as trend following and platform operation processes.
Basic Edition — Designed for entry-level users, covering mainstream digital asset markets, supporting USDC settlement, and featuring quantitative strategies such as trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion and basic risk control.
Professional Edition — Designed for users seeking broader market coverage. Beyond digital assets, it extends coverage to foreign exchange, stock index futures and commodities markets, introducing strategy tools such as momentum breakout, cross-market spreads, spot-futures arbitrage and Bollinger Bands.
All-Round Professional Edition — Designed for experienced users seeking access to a wider range of market tools, covering major global markets including digital assets, foreign exchange, futures, US equities, ETFs and commodities, and equipped with strategy tools such as multi-factor models, statistical arbitrage, dynamic hedging, market sentiment analysis and abnormal market condition detection.
Through its tiered service design, Money Simpler enables users of different experience levels to review AI-powered quantitative trading tools that align with their own objectives and risk preferences.
Easy Three-Step Operation to Activate AI Quantitative Trading Strategies
The platform has optimized the user experience, simplifying the onboarding and strategy activation process. Leveraging the USDC settlement system, users can access quantitative trading tools through the platform:
Step 1: Visit the Money Simpler website and register an account.
Step 2: Review available strategy tools and select an option based on personal preferences and risk tolerance.
Step 3: Use the platform’s USDC settlement system to activate available automated quantitative trading features.
The USDC settlement system supports digital asset trading operations.
Compared to traditional cross-border transactions and multi-currency settlement models, USDC, as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, is gradually becoming one of the settlement tools used in the digital asset market.
Money Simpler provides quantitative trading services to users who use USDC settlement. Users can access different markets and strategy configurations through a unified settlement system, reducing the operational complexity of multi-currency conversions and supporting account management.
By combining automated quantitative trading tools with the USDC settlement system, the platform aims to provide users with a digital asset trading experience that is easier to navigate.
Bringing Quantitative Trading Tools to a Wider User Base
While quantitative trading was previously primarily an institutional tool, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automated trading technologies, quantitative trading tools are gradually expanding from professional institutions to a wider range of users.
Money Simpler stated that it will continue to optimize its quantitative trading tools and strategy research capabilities to provide global users with automated trading technology and support the broader application of quantitative trading tools.
To learn more about available AI quantitative strategies and platform services, visit the Money Simpler official platform.
Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com
Email: info@moneysimpler.com
Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, trading, legal, or tax advice. Digital asset trading and other financial market activity involve risk, including possible loss of funds. Market conditions and asset prices may change. Historical data, backtesting results, and strategy performance are for reference only and do not represent or guarantee future performance.
Contact
MoneySimplerContact
Alice Davies
+447933114893
https://moneysimpler.com/
Alice Davies
+447933114893
https://moneysimpler.com/
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