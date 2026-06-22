Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability.
New York, NY, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Second Consecutive CODiE Finalist Recognition Highlights Sequentum Cloud's Expanding Role Across Enterprise and Developer Markets
Sequentum, the leader in web scraping for the AI era, today announced that Sequentum Cloud has been named a Finalist in the 2026 CODiE Awards in the Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform category, part of the Developer & AI Technology track.
Established in 1986, the CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating technology innovation. Industry experts evaluate products each year for their innovation, impact, and overall value.
This is the second consecutive year Sequentum Cloud has earned a CODiE Finalist designation. In 2025, the platform was recognized as a finalist in the Best Financial & Market Data Solution category. The 2026 nomination, in the Developer & AI Technology category, reflects the platform's growing relevance across technical teams building AI-powered data pipelines.
Agent Builder: From Prompt to Production in Minutes
The 2026 nomination spotlights Agent Builder, launched in May 2026 as a core Sequentum Cloud capability.
"Agent Builder is the clearest example yet of what no-code/low-code should mean for enterprise teams," said Tony Jaensch, CEO and Founder. "Describe the data you need in plain language, get a deterministic, versioned agent ready to review and refine in our Visual Editor in minutes, with built-in auditability. That combination, AI speed with enterprise-grade precision and compliance, is what sets Sequentum Cloud apart."
Unlike AI-only scraping tools that operate as a black box, no AI is used at run time and every Sequentum Cloud agent run is fully logged, version-controlled, and auditable. Agents deploy via MCP, API, or the Cloud UI with no deep programming expertise required and meeting the governance standards of financial institutions, government agencies, and global enterprises.
Agent Builder builds on a broader Sequentum Cloud feature set:
AI Magic Wand — AI augmented web data extraction to accelerate agent configuration
Visual Editor — deep customization without code
Web Unblocker — anti-bot resistance with user-controlled compliance settings
Command Templates — reusable, standardized logic for team-scale development
MCP Integration — direct access to Sequentum agents from Cursor, Claude, and ChatGPT
SOC 2 Type 2 Certification — enterprise security and compliance built in
18 Years of Web Automation Infrastructure
Sequentum Cloud is a fourth-generation platform backed by more than 18 years of experience solving the hardest data extraction challenges for Fortune 500 financial firms, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. The platform's custom browser technology, detailed customization, and robust process automation deliver precision and resilience that AI-only approaches cannot match at enterprise scale.
CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15th. For more information about the CODiE Awards and to view all finalists, visit codieawards.com.
Start building AI-powered web data agents today. Learn more and sign up for Sequentum Cloud at sequentum.com/cloud.
About Sequentum
Sequentum is the trusted leader in web scraping for the AI era, with offices in the U.S., Australia, and India. With deep expertise and years of experience at the forefront of enterprise web data, Sequentum delivers solutions — Sequentum Cloud, Sequentum Enterprise, Managed Data Services, hybrid deployments, Intelligent Agents, and Checkout Agent for agentic commerce — designed with transparency, compliance, and resilience at the core. Trusted by leading financial institutions, global enterprises, and government agencies. Get the Sequentum Edge. Learn more at sequentum.com.
Media Contact
E: media@sequentum.com
T: 1-866-594-6019
Sequentum, the leader in web scraping for the AI era, today announced that Sequentum Cloud has been named a Finalist in the 2026 CODiE Awards in the Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform category, part of the Developer & AI Technology track.
Established in 1986, the CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating technology innovation. Industry experts evaluate products each year for their innovation, impact, and overall value.
This is the second consecutive year Sequentum Cloud has earned a CODiE Finalist designation. In 2025, the platform was recognized as a finalist in the Best Financial & Market Data Solution category. The 2026 nomination, in the Developer & AI Technology category, reflects the platform's growing relevance across technical teams building AI-powered data pipelines.
Agent Builder: From Prompt to Production in Minutes
The 2026 nomination spotlights Agent Builder, launched in May 2026 as a core Sequentum Cloud capability.
"Agent Builder is the clearest example yet of what no-code/low-code should mean for enterprise teams," said Tony Jaensch, CEO and Founder. "Describe the data you need in plain language, get a deterministic, versioned agent ready to review and refine in our Visual Editor in minutes, with built-in auditability. That combination, AI speed with enterprise-grade precision and compliance, is what sets Sequentum Cloud apart."
Unlike AI-only scraping tools that operate as a black box, no AI is used at run time and every Sequentum Cloud agent run is fully logged, version-controlled, and auditable. Agents deploy via MCP, API, or the Cloud UI with no deep programming expertise required and meeting the governance standards of financial institutions, government agencies, and global enterprises.
Agent Builder builds on a broader Sequentum Cloud feature set:
AI Magic Wand — AI augmented web data extraction to accelerate agent configuration
Visual Editor — deep customization without code
Web Unblocker — anti-bot resistance with user-controlled compliance settings
Command Templates — reusable, standardized logic for team-scale development
MCP Integration — direct access to Sequentum agents from Cursor, Claude, and ChatGPT
SOC 2 Type 2 Certification — enterprise security and compliance built in
18 Years of Web Automation Infrastructure
Sequentum Cloud is a fourth-generation platform backed by more than 18 years of experience solving the hardest data extraction challenges for Fortune 500 financial firms, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. The platform's custom browser technology, detailed customization, and robust process automation deliver precision and resilience that AI-only approaches cannot match at enterprise scale.
CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15th. For more information about the CODiE Awards and to view all finalists, visit codieawards.com.
Start building AI-powered web data agents today. Learn more and sign up for Sequentum Cloud at sequentum.com/cloud.
About Sequentum
Sequentum is the trusted leader in web scraping for the AI era, with offices in the U.S., Australia, and India. With deep expertise and years of experience at the forefront of enterprise web data, Sequentum delivers solutions — Sequentum Cloud, Sequentum Enterprise, Managed Data Services, hybrid deployments, Intelligent Agents, and Checkout Agent for agentic commerce — designed with transparency, compliance, and resilience at the core. Trusted by leading financial institutions, global enterprises, and government agencies. Get the Sequentum Edge. Learn more at sequentum.com.
Media Contact
E: media@sequentum.com
T: 1-866-594-6019
Contact
SequentumContact
Elizabeth Abrams
866-594-6019
sequentum.com
Elizabeth Abrams
866-594-6019
sequentum.com
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