Equalise Flavored Vodka and Legendary Artist Wyland Launch Limited-Edition USA 250 Commemorative Bottle
Wyland’s iconic 1986 painting of the Statue of Liberty transforms the Equalise Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka bottle into a collector’s piece — just in time for America’s 250th birthday.
Wilmington, NC, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daytoon Distributors, Inc. and its Equalise Flavored Vodka brand today announced a partnership with world-renowned marine life artist Wyland to release a limited-edition commemorative bottle celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. The Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka USA 250 Edition features a full-label reproduction of Wyland’s celebrated 1986 painting of the Statue of Liberty — one of the most recognized works in his four-decade career.
“Wyland’s 1986 painting of the Statue of Liberty is one of the most powerful images I have ever encountered — it captures everything we believe freedom looks like. When we decided to create a USA 250 commemorative release for Equalise, there was simply no other choice. Wyland’s art belongs on this bottle, and this bottle belongs in the hands of every American raising a glass to 250 years,” said Niki Bloomquist, President of Blue Shark Vodka and Brand Director for Equalise Flavored Vodka, LLC.
A Partnership Rooted in American Art and Heritage
Wyland — celebrated globally as the “Marine Michelangelo” and the creator of 100 monumental “Whaling Wall” murals across five continents — painted his Statue of Liberty in 1986 as an expression of deep reverence for American freedom and the natural world she watches over. The work captures Lady Liberty in Wyland’s signature luminous style: her torch ablaze against a dramatic sky, the waters of New York Harbor alive with light and movement. For nearly forty years the painting has stood as a celebrated union of patriotism and environmental wonder.
For the USA 250 commemorative label, Equalise worked closely with Wyland to faithfully reproduce this landmark piece across the bottle in rich, full-color detail — transforming every bottle into a miniature gallery piece worthy of a milestone moment in American history. Each bottle is produced as a very limited run.
"The Statue of Liberty has always represented the best of what America stands for — freedom, hope, and a promise to the world. Bringing that painting to this bottle, in this anniversary year, feels exactly right. This is art with a purpose,” added Bloomquist.
Art as a Force for American Identity
Throughout his career, Wyland has believed that art carries a unique power to move people beyond what words alone can achieve. His Whaling Walls — life-size depictions of whales painted across buildings on five continents — have been seen by an estimated one billion people annually, making him one of the most widely viewed artists in history.
The Statue of Liberty painting occupies a singular place in that legacy: not a conservation subject, but a conservation spirit — the belief that the things worth protecting are worth celebrating loudly and beautifully. That ethos — art as invitation, beauty as catalyst — is precisely why Equalise sought this collaboration.
Availability & Details
The Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka — USA 250 Edition is available in limited quantities beginning mid-June 2026 through authorized North Carolina ABC stores. The 750mL bottle carries a suggested retail price reflective of its limited-edition collectible status.
This release stands as one of the most distinctive and time-bound spirits offerings of the USA 250 celebration year — a collectible that honors American art, American freedom, and American craft in a single bottle. After this commemorative run, Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka will continue with a new label featuring a “Kraken.”
“Wyland’s 1986 painting of the Statue of Liberty is one of the most powerful images I have ever encountered — it captures everything we believe freedom looks like. When we decided to create a USA 250 commemorative release for Equalise, there was simply no other choice. Wyland’s art belongs on this bottle, and this bottle belongs in the hands of every American raising a glass to 250 years,” said Niki Bloomquist, President of Blue Shark Vodka and Brand Director for Equalise Flavored Vodka, LLC.
A Partnership Rooted in American Art and Heritage
Wyland — celebrated globally as the “Marine Michelangelo” and the creator of 100 monumental “Whaling Wall” murals across five continents — painted his Statue of Liberty in 1986 as an expression of deep reverence for American freedom and the natural world she watches over. The work captures Lady Liberty in Wyland’s signature luminous style: her torch ablaze against a dramatic sky, the waters of New York Harbor alive with light and movement. For nearly forty years the painting has stood as a celebrated union of patriotism and environmental wonder.
For the USA 250 commemorative label, Equalise worked closely with Wyland to faithfully reproduce this landmark piece across the bottle in rich, full-color detail — transforming every bottle into a miniature gallery piece worthy of a milestone moment in American history. Each bottle is produced as a very limited run.
"The Statue of Liberty has always represented the best of what America stands for — freedom, hope, and a promise to the world. Bringing that painting to this bottle, in this anniversary year, feels exactly right. This is art with a purpose,” added Bloomquist.
Art as a Force for American Identity
Throughout his career, Wyland has believed that art carries a unique power to move people beyond what words alone can achieve. His Whaling Walls — life-size depictions of whales painted across buildings on five continents — have been seen by an estimated one billion people annually, making him one of the most widely viewed artists in history.
The Statue of Liberty painting occupies a singular place in that legacy: not a conservation subject, but a conservation spirit — the belief that the things worth protecting are worth celebrating loudly and beautifully. That ethos — art as invitation, beauty as catalyst — is precisely why Equalise sought this collaboration.
Availability & Details
The Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka — USA 250 Edition is available in limited quantities beginning mid-June 2026 through authorized North Carolina ABC stores. The 750mL bottle carries a suggested retail price reflective of its limited-edition collectible status.
This release stands as one of the most distinctive and time-bound spirits offerings of the USA 250 celebration year — a collectible that honors American art, American freedom, and American craft in a single bottle. After this commemorative run, Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka will continue with a new label featuring a “Kraken.”
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
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