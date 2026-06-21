Northern California Author, Jeremy Edwardson, Releases Debut Novel, Claiming Queen Victoria Had a Secret Sister — Family DNA Evidence Supports Centuries-Old Mystery
Redding, CA, June 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new historical novel is stirring curiosity on both sides of the Atlantic with a provocative claim: What if Queen Victoria had a sister whose existence was deliberately erased from history? Granny in the Attic, the debut novel from Northern California author Jeremy Edwardson, follows two sisters separated by power and secrecy in 19th-century Britain. While one rises to become Queen Victoria, the other — Ann Thomas — is hidden away in a remote Welsh attic, her identity and children the subject of a closely guarded royal secret. The story spans generations and includes a forbidden affair between a prominent radical reformer and a duchess whose consequences reverberate through history.
“This story was passed down to me by my grandmother as a sacred family truth,” said Edwardson. “Ann Thomas was my great-great-great-grandmother. Although written as historical fiction, the core of this story comes from oral history that has been in my family for generations. I conducted DNA testing with my grandmother that shows genetic connections to living descendants of the historical figures in the book.”
Spanning nearly a century, Granny in the Attic explores themes of silenced women, hidden royal bloodlines, forbidden love, and the human cost of protecting the monarchy. Early readers have described the novel as emotionally powerful and cinematically vivid. Edwardson, a veteran record producer and audio engineer with over 30 years of experience, brings a filmmaker’s eye to his first novel. He has also produced documentary series in recent years. Granny in the Attic is now available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats. Review copies, high-resolution images, author interviews, and additional materials are available upon request.
About Jeremy Edwardson
Jeremy Edwardson is a record producer and audio engineer with over three decades in the music industry. Based in Redding, California, he owns and operates a professional recording studio. In recent years, he expanded into documentary filmmaking.
Granny in the Attic is his debut novel, inspired by a family secret shared by his grandmother about their ancestry — a story he has carried since childhood. DNA testing conducted with his grandmother has revealed genetic links to individuals connected to the historical figures featured in the book.
Media Contact
Jeremy Edwardson
Email: info@grannyintheattic.com
Website: www.grannyintheattic.com
High-resolution book cover and author photos available upon request.
“This story was passed down to me by my grandmother as a sacred family truth,” said Edwardson. “Ann Thomas was my great-great-great-grandmother. Although written as historical fiction, the core of this story comes from oral history that has been in my family for generations. I conducted DNA testing with my grandmother that shows genetic connections to living descendants of the historical figures in the book.”
Spanning nearly a century, Granny in the Attic explores themes of silenced women, hidden royal bloodlines, forbidden love, and the human cost of protecting the monarchy. Early readers have described the novel as emotionally powerful and cinematically vivid. Edwardson, a veteran record producer and audio engineer with over 30 years of experience, brings a filmmaker’s eye to his first novel. He has also produced documentary series in recent years. Granny in the Attic is now available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats. Review copies, high-resolution images, author interviews, and additional materials are available upon request.
About Jeremy Edwardson
Jeremy Edwardson is a record producer and audio engineer with over three decades in the music industry. Based in Redding, California, he owns and operates a professional recording studio. In recent years, he expanded into documentary filmmaking.
Granny in the Attic is his debut novel, inspired by a family secret shared by his grandmother about their ancestry — a story he has carried since childhood. DNA testing conducted with his grandmother has revealed genetic links to individuals connected to the historical figures featured in the book.
Media Contact
Jeremy Edwardson
Email: info@grannyintheattic.com
Website: www.grannyintheattic.com
High-resolution book cover and author photos available upon request.
Contact
Granny In The AtticContact
Jeremy Edwardson
206-909-3756
grannyintheattic.com
Jeremy Edwardson
206-909-3756
grannyintheattic.com
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