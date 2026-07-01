Nutrition Breakthroughs Shares Customer Survey Results on Sleep Support Preferences
Nutrition Breakthroughs reports results from an informal customer and website visitor survey about common sleep-related concerns and interest in natural sleep support.
Clearwater, FL, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nutrition Breakthroughs, maker of the dietary supplement Sleep Minerals II, has shared results from an informal survey conducted among its customers and website visitors to better understand common sleep-related concerns and consumer interest in natural sleep support.
The voluntary survey collected 22 total responses and was not designed to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked to identify which sleep-related concern best described their current interest in sleep support.
The most common response, selected by 45% of respondents, was:
"I have trouble falling asleep quickly and easily."
The second most common response, selected by approximately 27% of respondents, was:
"I wake up in the night and can't get back to sleep."
Another 18% of respondents selected:
"I would like deeper, longer sleep without morning grogginess."
Approximately 9% selected:
"I want to support my sleep without having to take prescription drugs."
According to Nutrition Breakthroughs, the survey results reflect the types of questions and concerns the company commonly hears from consumers who are researching non-prescription sleep support options.
Sleep Minerals II is a melatonin-free dietary supplement formulated with calcium, magnesium, vitamin D3, and zinc. The product is intended to support restful sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle.
"These survey results are consistent with what we hear from many customers who are looking for simple, non-prescription sleep support," said Jobee Knight, President of Nutrition Breakthroughs. "Sleep Minerals II was developed for people who prefer a melatonin-free supplement option that supports restful sleep."
Sleep Minerals II has been available for more than 19 years. Additional information about the product, including ingredients and directions, is available at www.NutritionBreakthroughs.com.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
The voluntary survey collected 22 total responses and was not designed to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked to identify which sleep-related concern best described their current interest in sleep support.
The most common response, selected by 45% of respondents, was:
"I have trouble falling asleep quickly and easily."
The second most common response, selected by approximately 27% of respondents, was:
"I wake up in the night and can't get back to sleep."
Another 18% of respondents selected:
"I would like deeper, longer sleep without morning grogginess."
Approximately 9% selected:
"I want to support my sleep without having to take prescription drugs."
According to Nutrition Breakthroughs, the survey results reflect the types of questions and concerns the company commonly hears from consumers who are researching non-prescription sleep support options.
Sleep Minerals II is a melatonin-free dietary supplement formulated with calcium, magnesium, vitamin D3, and zinc. The product is intended to support restful sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle.
"These survey results are consistent with what we hear from many customers who are looking for simple, non-prescription sleep support," said Jobee Knight, President of Nutrition Breakthroughs. "Sleep Minerals II was developed for people who prefer a melatonin-free supplement option that supports restful sleep."
Sleep Minerals II has been available for more than 19 years. Additional information about the product, including ingredients and directions, is available at www.NutritionBreakthroughs.com.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Contact
Nutrition BreakthroughsContact
Jobee Knight
727-340-3435
www.NutritionBreakthroughs.com
Jobee Knight
727-340-3435
www.NutritionBreakthroughs.com
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