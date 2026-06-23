Agentic Webs: Reimagining Websites as Autonomous AI Agents for the Future of the Internet

Agentic Webs has launched AgenticWebs.com, the home of an ongoing R&D project exploring a new category of web infrastructure: websites that behave as autonomous AI agents rather than static pages. As open protocols like MCP and A2A standardize how agents discover and transact with one another, the project examines what it means for a business site to operate as a node in that emerging network.