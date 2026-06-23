Agentic Webs: Reimagining Websites as Autonomous AI Agents for the Future of the Internet
Agentic Webs has launched AgenticWebs.com, the home of an ongoing R&D project exploring a new category of web infrastructure: websites that behave as autonomous AI agents rather than static pages. As open protocols like MCP and A2A standardize how agents discover and transact with one another, the project examines what it means for a business site to operate as a node in that emerging network.
Brandon, FL, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agentic Webs today announced the launch of AgenticWebs.com, the public home of an ongoing research and development project rethinking what a website is in an era of autonomous AI agents.
The premise is straightforward. For three decades, a website has been a collection of pages a person reads, navigates, and occasionally fills out a form on. Agentic Webs explores a different model entirely: a site that functions as an agent, one that interprets a visitor's intent expressed in natural language, answers questions using real business knowledge, and acts in real time rather than waiting to be browsed.
The timing reflects a broader shift now underway across the internet. Open protocols for agent interoperability have moved from experiment to infrastructure over the past year. The Model Context Protocol, originally created by Anthropic and donated to the Linux Foundation in December 2025, surpassed 97 million monthly SDK downloads and more than 10,000 active public servers within its first year. Google's Agent-to-Agent protocol, also under Linux Foundation governance, crossed more than 150 supporting organizations by April 2026, including AWS, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow. Together with WebMCP for web access, these layers are consolidating into a consensus stack for how autonomous agents find each other and coordinate work.
That consolidation matters because the way people discover information online is changing. In the first four months of 2026, roughly 68 percent of Google searches ended without a click, up from about 60 percent in 2024 — the fastest acceleration of that trend in a decade. Inside Google's fully generative AI Mode, the zero-click rate reaches as high as 93 percent. The R&D project treats this not as a marketing tactic but as a structural question: if buyers increasingly get their answer from an AI rather than browsing a site, what should a website be built to do?
Agentic Webs frames the answer across eight dimensions, including a conversational interface, real-time personalization driven by declared intent, agent-to-agent interoperability through open protocols, integration with internal business systems such as CRM and ERP, a closed-loop content engine, AISEO as a discovery layer, platform extensibility, and the underlying shift from an attention-based to an outcome-based model of value online.
The project also engages directly with the regulatory environment. The EU AI Act introduces transparency, oversight, and documentation obligations for autonomous agents that interact with users in the EU beginning August 2026, with harmonized technical standards still being finalized. Agentic Webs treats compliance as a design requirement rather than an afterthought.
The newly launched site presents the project's thesis, a growing body of editorial content examining the agentic web concept, and the conceptual framework behind it. The work is ongoing and exploratory by design.
More information is available at AgenticWebs.com.
Sources:
[1] Anthropic, "Donating the Model Context Protocol and establishing the Agentic AI Foundation," December 2025
[2] The Linux Foundation, "A2A Protocol Surpasses 150 Organizations, Lands in Major Cloud Platforms, and Sees Enterprise Production Use in First Year," April 2026
[3] SparkToro, "In 2026, Less than One Third of Google Searches Still Send a Click," June 2026
[4] Search Engine Land, "Google zero-click searches reach 68% in early 2026: Study," June 2026
[5] European Commission, EU AI Act regulatory framework
The premise is straightforward. For three decades, a website has been a collection of pages a person reads, navigates, and occasionally fills out a form on. Agentic Webs explores a different model entirely: a site that functions as an agent, one that interprets a visitor's intent expressed in natural language, answers questions using real business knowledge, and acts in real time rather than waiting to be browsed.
The timing reflects a broader shift now underway across the internet. Open protocols for agent interoperability have moved from experiment to infrastructure over the past year. The Model Context Protocol, originally created by Anthropic and donated to the Linux Foundation in December 2025, surpassed 97 million monthly SDK downloads and more than 10,000 active public servers within its first year. Google's Agent-to-Agent protocol, also under Linux Foundation governance, crossed more than 150 supporting organizations by April 2026, including AWS, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow. Together with WebMCP for web access, these layers are consolidating into a consensus stack for how autonomous agents find each other and coordinate work.
That consolidation matters because the way people discover information online is changing. In the first four months of 2026, roughly 68 percent of Google searches ended without a click, up from about 60 percent in 2024 — the fastest acceleration of that trend in a decade. Inside Google's fully generative AI Mode, the zero-click rate reaches as high as 93 percent. The R&D project treats this not as a marketing tactic but as a structural question: if buyers increasingly get their answer from an AI rather than browsing a site, what should a website be built to do?
Agentic Webs frames the answer across eight dimensions, including a conversational interface, real-time personalization driven by declared intent, agent-to-agent interoperability through open protocols, integration with internal business systems such as CRM and ERP, a closed-loop content engine, AISEO as a discovery layer, platform extensibility, and the underlying shift from an attention-based to an outcome-based model of value online.
The project also engages directly with the regulatory environment. The EU AI Act introduces transparency, oversight, and documentation obligations for autonomous agents that interact with users in the EU beginning August 2026, with harmonized technical standards still being finalized. Agentic Webs treats compliance as a design requirement rather than an afterthought.
The newly launched site presents the project's thesis, a growing body of editorial content examining the agentic web concept, and the conceptual framework behind it. The work is ongoing and exploratory by design.
More information is available at AgenticWebs.com.
Sources:
[1] Anthropic, "Donating the Model Context Protocol and establishing the Agentic AI Foundation," December 2025
[2] The Linux Foundation, "A2A Protocol Surpasses 150 Organizations, Lands in Major Cloud Platforms, and Sees Enterprise Production Use in First Year," April 2026
[3] SparkToro, "In 2026, Less than One Third of Google Searches Still Send a Click," June 2026
[4] Search Engine Land, "Google zero-click searches reach 68% in early 2026: Study," June 2026
[5] European Commission, EU AI Act regulatory framework
Contact
Agentic WebsContact
Luis García de la Fuente
+34622025321
agenticwebs.com
hello@epicaworks.com
Luis García de la Fuente
+34622025321
agenticwebs.com
hello@epicaworks.com
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