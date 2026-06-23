Ship Overseas Inc. Launches New POV Shipping Route from U.S. Mainland to Hawaii
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched a new POV shipping route connecting the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. Operating from its headquarters in San Diego, California, the company now offers comprehensive door-to-door and port-to-port vehicle logistics. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, this expansion features full ground pickup across the U.S., complete port documentation handling, and streamlined customs clearance to ensure a secure, highly efficient transit process for consumers.
San Diego, CA, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, announces the official launch of its new privately owned vehicle (POV) shipping route from the United States mainland to Hawaii. The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
The introduction of this dedicated shipping corridor addresses a growing consumer demand for reliable, domestic vehicle transit between the mainland and the Hawaiian islands. By establishing this route, Ship Overseas Inc. utilizes its extensive domestic logistics framework to provide vehicle owners with a structured, stress-free transport experience that minimizes transit delays and ensures maximum safety for vehicles in transit.
To deliver an optimal customer experience, the new service offers options for comprehensive door-to-door or port-to-port delivery. Customers can benefit from ground pickup transportation arranged from any location across the U.S. mainland directly to major shipping ports. Furthermore, the company manages all port documentation and required customs clearance processes, mitigating the risk of administrative errors or delays at the port terminals.
“The launch of our U.S. mainland to Hawaii POV shipping route represents an important expansion of our domestic vehicle transportation capabilities,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc. “With over forty years of logistical expertise, our team understands how to navigate complex port environments. This new route is structured to provide vehicle owners with a transparent, highly efficient shipping process from initial pickup to final destination arrival.”
This strategic expansion aligns with the long-term growth objectives of Ship Overseas Inc as it continues to diversify its transit lanes. By integrating established ground carrier networks with premier ocean freight schedules, the company guarantees consistent weekly departures and predictable arrival timelines. This meticulous oversight provides vehicle owners with an effective safeguard against common high-risk transactions and deceptive practices often encountered when dealing with unverified logistics providers.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman, CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
The introduction of this dedicated shipping corridor addresses a growing consumer demand for reliable, domestic vehicle transit between the mainland and the Hawaiian islands. By establishing this route, Ship Overseas Inc. utilizes its extensive domestic logistics framework to provide vehicle owners with a structured, stress-free transport experience that minimizes transit delays and ensures maximum safety for vehicles in transit.
To deliver an optimal customer experience, the new service offers options for comprehensive door-to-door or port-to-port delivery. Customers can benefit from ground pickup transportation arranged from any location across the U.S. mainland directly to major shipping ports. Furthermore, the company manages all port documentation and required customs clearance processes, mitigating the risk of administrative errors or delays at the port terminals.
“The launch of our U.S. mainland to Hawaii POV shipping route represents an important expansion of our domestic vehicle transportation capabilities,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc. “With over forty years of logistical expertise, our team understands how to navigate complex port environments. This new route is structured to provide vehicle owners with a transparent, highly efficient shipping process from initial pickup to final destination arrival.”
This strategic expansion aligns with the long-term growth objectives of Ship Overseas Inc as it continues to diversify its transit lanes. By integrating established ground carrier networks with premier ocean freight schedules, the company guarantees consistent weekly departures and predictable arrival timelines. This meticulous oversight provides vehicle owners with an effective safeguard against common high-risk transactions and deceptive practices often encountered when dealing with unverified logistics providers.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman, CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Contact
Ship OverseasContact
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
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