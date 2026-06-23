Ship Overseas Inc. Launches New POV Shipping Route from U.S. Mainland to Hawaii

Ship Overseas Inc. has launched a new POV shipping route connecting the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. Operating from its headquarters in San Diego, California, the company now offers comprehensive door-to-door and port-to-port vehicle logistics. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, this expansion features full ground pickup across the U.S., complete port documentation handling, and streamlined customs clearance to ensure a secure, highly efficient transit process for consumers.