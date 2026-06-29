Geospace Technologies Launches Hydroconn® Series V Connector
Houston-based manufacturer, Geospace Technologies announces the release of a new product in their Hydroconn portfolio, a smart water meter connector cable compatible with Badger Meter equipment.
Houston, TX, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) (“the “Company") today announced the launch of the Hydroconn® Series V AMI connector, expanding the Company's portfolio of smart meter connectivity solutions and further strengthening its position as a leading provider of utility connectivity infrastructure.
The Hydroconn Series V connector is compatible with Badger Meter® connectors and expands the Hydroconn family of products, which includes Series III and Series IV connectors as well as the HydroAdapt™ connectivity platform introduced in 2025. Together, these products provide utilities and AMI providers with a flexible, OEM-agnostic approach to connecting meters and communication endpoints across evolving AMI ecosystems.
Over the past decade, Geospace has supplied more than 40 million Hydroconn connectors to water utilities and AMI providers throughout North America. Designed and manufactured at the Company's Houston, Texas facility, Hydroconn products help utilities simplify deployments while maintaining the flexibility to select the metering and communications technologies that best meet their operational requirements.
"Utilities are increasingly seeking infrastructure investments that preserve optionality and reduce technology lock-in," said Richard “Rich” Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geospace Technologies. "The Hydroconn Series V connector expands our compatibility portfolio and reinforces Geospace's commitment to delivering practical solutions that support long-term utility modernization strategies."
According to Bluefield Research, the global smart water metering market has grown to approximately $6.8 billion and is expected to represent a cumulative $107 billion market opportunity by 2030 as utilities continue investing in digital infrastructure, operational efficiency, and water conservation initiatives. Separately, Berg Insight forecasts the installed base of water utility AMI endpoints in North America and Europe will grow from 66.1 million units in 2024 to nearly 140 million units by 2030.
The Hydroconn product family was developed to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: interoperability between water meters and AMI communication systems. Hydroconn connectors enable compatibility among many of the water industry's leading meter and endpoint manufacturers, providing utilities with greater flexibility when deploying, upgrading, or expanding AMI networks.
"Utilities want the freedom to choose the best technology for their operations without being constrained by compatibility concerns," said Ken Nesteroff, Vice President of Smart Water at Geospace. "The Hydroconn Series V connector extends that flexibility by supporting additional deployment configurations while maintaining the reliability, durability, and installation simplicity that utilities have come to expect from the Hydroconn platform."
Hydroconn connectors feature Geospace's overmolded cable construction, providing enhanced environmental protection and long-term reliability in demanding underground and meter pit installations. Products within the Hydroconn family are designed to meet IP68 environmental protection standards for water and dust ingress resistance.
Manufactured in Houston, Texas, Hydroconn products also support domestic sourcing initiatives and compliance with Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, helping utilities satisfy procurement requirements associated with federally funded infrastructure projects.
Series V launch follows continued growth within Geospace's Smart Water business. During fiscal year 2025, Smart Water revenue increased 10 percent year-over-year, while the Hydroconn product line achieved its fourth consecutive year of double-digit annual growth, reflecting ongoing utility investment in AMI modernization and smart water infrastructure.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, approximately six billion gallons of treated drinking water are lost each day in the United States through leaks and aging infrastructure. As utilities increasingly deploy advanced metering infrastructure to improve visibility, conservation efforts, and operational efficiency, demand for flexible connectivity solutions is expected to continue growing.
For additional information about the Hydroconn Series V connector and Geospace Smart Water solutions, visit www.geospace.com.
The Hydroconn Series V connector is compatible with Badger Meter® connectors and expands the Hydroconn family of products, which includes Series III and Series IV connectors as well as the HydroAdapt™ connectivity platform introduced in 2025. Together, these products provide utilities and AMI providers with a flexible, OEM-agnostic approach to connecting meters and communication endpoints across evolving AMI ecosystems.
Over the past decade, Geospace has supplied more than 40 million Hydroconn connectors to water utilities and AMI providers throughout North America. Designed and manufactured at the Company's Houston, Texas facility, Hydroconn products help utilities simplify deployments while maintaining the flexibility to select the metering and communications technologies that best meet their operational requirements.
"Utilities are increasingly seeking infrastructure investments that preserve optionality and reduce technology lock-in," said Richard “Rich” Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geospace Technologies. "The Hydroconn Series V connector expands our compatibility portfolio and reinforces Geospace's commitment to delivering practical solutions that support long-term utility modernization strategies."
According to Bluefield Research, the global smart water metering market has grown to approximately $6.8 billion and is expected to represent a cumulative $107 billion market opportunity by 2030 as utilities continue investing in digital infrastructure, operational efficiency, and water conservation initiatives. Separately, Berg Insight forecasts the installed base of water utility AMI endpoints in North America and Europe will grow from 66.1 million units in 2024 to nearly 140 million units by 2030.
The Hydroconn product family was developed to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: interoperability between water meters and AMI communication systems. Hydroconn connectors enable compatibility among many of the water industry's leading meter and endpoint manufacturers, providing utilities with greater flexibility when deploying, upgrading, or expanding AMI networks.
"Utilities want the freedom to choose the best technology for their operations without being constrained by compatibility concerns," said Ken Nesteroff, Vice President of Smart Water at Geospace. "The Hydroconn Series V connector extends that flexibility by supporting additional deployment configurations while maintaining the reliability, durability, and installation simplicity that utilities have come to expect from the Hydroconn platform."
Hydroconn connectors feature Geospace's overmolded cable construction, providing enhanced environmental protection and long-term reliability in demanding underground and meter pit installations. Products within the Hydroconn family are designed to meet IP68 environmental protection standards for water and dust ingress resistance.
Manufactured in Houston, Texas, Hydroconn products also support domestic sourcing initiatives and compliance with Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, helping utilities satisfy procurement requirements associated with federally funded infrastructure projects.
Series V launch follows continued growth within Geospace's Smart Water business. During fiscal year 2025, Smart Water revenue increased 10 percent year-over-year, while the Hydroconn product line achieved its fourth consecutive year of double-digit annual growth, reflecting ongoing utility investment in AMI modernization and smart water infrastructure.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, approximately six billion gallons of treated drinking water are lost each day in the United States through leaks and aging infrastructure. As utilities increasingly deploy advanced metering infrastructure to improve visibility, conservation efforts, and operational efficiency, demand for flexible connectivity solutions is expected to continue growing.
For additional information about the Hydroconn Series V connector and Geospace Smart Water solutions, visit www.geospace.com.
Contact
Geospace TechnologiesContact
Caroline Kempf
713-986-4444
www.geospace.com
Caroline Kempf
713-986-4444
www.geospace.com
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