Loveforce International Releases the “Gift Of Knowing Yourself”
On Friday, June 26, Loveforce International Will release a new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon entitled “Gift Of Knowing Yourself.”
Santa Clarita, CA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 26, Loveforce International Will release a new Digital Music Single. The Single is by Ami Cannon. It is entitled “Gift Of Knowing Yourself.”
The latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon’s entitled “Gift Of Knowing Yourself.” It is a Spiritual folk song with an organ and acoustic piano that creates a soundscape that is at times, waltz like, and at times, atmospheric Pop. Lyrically, it paints a scene of a park with a carousel to introduce the concept of life with and without friendship. Then, it extends that concept into a deeper conversation about life itself, the choices we all make, and whether or not we learn, through time, and experience, to know ourselves. The protagonist sees someone they care about struggling and wishes they could somehow give this person the gift of self knowing.
“Ami Cannon’s latest release seems simple on the surface but it profound in many nuanced ways,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It can either work as a simple song to pass time listening to or as a trigger for listeners to have deeper conversations with themselves,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Gift Of Knowing Yourself” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon’s entitled “Gift Of Knowing Yourself.” It is a Spiritual folk song with an organ and acoustic piano that creates a soundscape that is at times, waltz like, and at times, atmospheric Pop. Lyrically, it paints a scene of a park with a carousel to introduce the concept of life with and without friendship. Then, it extends that concept into a deeper conversation about life itself, the choices we all make, and whether or not we learn, through time, and experience, to know ourselves. The protagonist sees someone they care about struggling and wishes they could somehow give this person the gift of self knowing.
“Ami Cannon’s latest release seems simple on the surface but it profound in many nuanced ways,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It can either work as a simple song to pass time listening to or as a trigger for listeners to have deeper conversations with themselves,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Gift Of Knowing Yourself” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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