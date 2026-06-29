Recent Release, "The Crimson Waves Odyssey," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Chris Lang, Captures Pirate Bravery, Magic, and Indomitable Spirit
Youngtown, AZ, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Lang has completed a new book, "The Crimson Waves Odyssey" that begins the legend of Pasquale, Mage, and Elias — a fearless captain and his crew who have conquered the seas, the Sirens, and each new challenge that arises, forever binding them in the bonds of adventure and camaraderie.
After dedicating twenty-one years to law enforcement, author Chris Lang has traded his badge for a pen, crafting enchanting tales that transport young readers to thrilling adventures on the high seas. His vivid storytelling and imaginative characters captivate children's imaginations, encouraging them to explore the world of pirates, treasure maps, and daring escapades.
"The Crimson Waves Odyssey" by Chris Lang is a faith-filled narrative that inspires young minds to dream big and embrace their own adventures, blending excitement with valuable life lessons.
"The Crimson Waves Odyssey has been a labor of love, allowing me to share my passion for pirates and the high seas with young readers," said author Chris Lang.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Lang's illuminating work empowers children to embark on their own extraordinary journeys. This insightful narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Crimson Waves Odyssey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
After dedicating twenty-one years to law enforcement, author Chris Lang has traded his badge for a pen, crafting enchanting tales that transport young readers to thrilling adventures on the high seas. His vivid storytelling and imaginative characters captivate children's imaginations, encouraging them to explore the world of pirates, treasure maps, and daring escapades.
"The Crimson Waves Odyssey" by Chris Lang is a faith-filled narrative that inspires young minds to dream big and embrace their own adventures, blending excitement with valuable life lessons.
"The Crimson Waves Odyssey has been a labor of love, allowing me to share my passion for pirates and the high seas with young readers," said author Chris Lang.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Lang's illuminating work empowers children to embark on their own extraordinary journeys. This insightful narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Crimson Waves Odyssey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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