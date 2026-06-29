Recent Release, "Zero the Hero!" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Paul Gurgol, Explores How a Father's Wisdom Shapes a Son's Character and Legacy
Cheektowaga, NY, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Gurgol has completed a new book, "Zero the Hero!: His Dad's Unexpected Answer," the fifth installment in his cherished children's series. This enchanting story follows Zero, now grown into adulthood with a family of his own, as he reflects on the profound moments he shared with his father. Through these touching memories, Zero discovers how his dad's perspective on life taught him the enduring value of service to others—lessons he now passes along to his own son, continuing a cycle of love and guidance across generations.
As a licensed physical therapist and certified pitching coach with thirty years of hands-on experience, Gurgol brings authenticity and insight to his storytelling. He draws inspiration from his daily work with young athletes and from his meaningful interactions with his own son Joshua. This blend of professional expertise and personal experience infuses his narratives with genuine wisdom that resonates with both children and parents alike.
In "Zero the Hero!: His Dad's Unexpected Answer," readers will discover uplifting lessons about the importance of the father-son bond and how parental guidance shapes not only individual character but also ripples forward through generations. The story highlights positive values including the transformative power of service, the strength found in family relationships, and the quiet ways that love and teaching endure. Through Zero's journey of remembrance, Gurgol reminds us that the most valuable gifts parents give are often the lessons that take a lifetime to fully appreciate and share.
From the author, "My goal with this series has always been to show young readers that heroism isn't about grand gestures—it's about showing up for others, listening to those who came before us, and understanding that the greatest impact we can have is often found in the relationships we nurture."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Gurgol's heartwarming work offers families a reflective opportunity to strengthen their own bonds while learning timeless lessons about generosity and character. This story serves as a meaningful reminder that the wisdom we receive from our parents becomes the foundation upon which we build our own families.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Zero the Hero!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a licensed physical therapist and certified pitching coach with thirty years of hands-on experience, Gurgol brings authenticity and insight to his storytelling. He draws inspiration from his daily work with young athletes and from his meaningful interactions with his own son Joshua. This blend of professional expertise and personal experience infuses his narratives with genuine wisdom that resonates with both children and parents alike.
In "Zero the Hero!: His Dad's Unexpected Answer," readers will discover uplifting lessons about the importance of the father-son bond and how parental guidance shapes not only individual character but also ripples forward through generations. The story highlights positive values including the transformative power of service, the strength found in family relationships, and the quiet ways that love and teaching endure. Through Zero's journey of remembrance, Gurgol reminds us that the most valuable gifts parents give are often the lessons that take a lifetime to fully appreciate and share.
From the author, "My goal with this series has always been to show young readers that heroism isn't about grand gestures—it's about showing up for others, listening to those who came before us, and understanding that the greatest impact we can have is often found in the relationships we nurture."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Gurgol's heartwarming work offers families a reflective opportunity to strengthen their own bonds while learning timeless lessons about generosity and character. This story serves as a meaningful reminder that the wisdom we receive from our parents becomes the foundation upon which we build our own families.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Zero the Hero!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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